Remember Desserts from other versions

Officially, the name of the next update to Google’s operating system for phones and tablets is Android 13. But those who follow the system know that the company always hides a nickname for it, usually associated with some dessert. In 2022, it is no different.

The test version of Android 13 has already been released to developers and anyone who has had the chance to fiddle with the system settings has already seen that this year’s dessert is “Tiramisu”. The nickname is used internally by Google engineers and also serves as a little secret hidden in the system specs.

The choice of nickname is no accident: each edition of Android follows a letter of the alphabet, with the 13th corresponding to “Android T”. And as is tradition, the letter also has to be the initial of the dessert. It was like this with Android 12, also called Android S, nicknamed “snow cone” (known in Brazil as “raspadinha”).

The tradition of naming Android after sweets dates back to 2009 and has even become the official title of system editions on some occasions, with sponsorship from brands such as KitKat and Oreo.

After 10 years, however, Google stopped using desserts as Android’s official name. The last one was Android 9 Pie (pie), released in 2018. Starting the following year, Google restricted the system name to the number: Android 10, 11 and 12.

In these last three updates, the nickname referring to a dessert has been kept only as an “easter egg”, a joke hidden in the system settings, or as an unofficial name for Google’s engineering team.

In 2019, the then vice president of Google for Android, Sameer Samat (current vice president of products at the company), told in an interview with tilt that the decision to no longer use desserts as the system’s official name had to do with Brazil.

“The problem with dessert names is that every time we picked one, we left the rest of the world out,” he said. Some examples of sweets that did not translate well to Brazil were “Honeycomb” (honey caramel) and “Nougat” (nougat), among others.

“When we look at names, we evaluate many factors. One of them is how much the growth of Android outside English-speaking countries has increased. For example, there are more Android users now in Brazil than in the United States”, explained Samat.

Remember Android names

See the logos of each Android version

1 / 21 Android, Google’s operating system for cell phones, is known for its friendly logo, which adapts to the sweet name of each version of the system. With the release of Android 8 Pie, we recall all the names of sweets that the system has already won Disclosure / Google two / 21 This is the common version of Android’s friendly green robot symbol. The first two versions were developmental and did not come out commercially, being known as “Alpha” and “Beta”, also internally called “Astro Boy” and “Bender”. The first commercial versions did not officially have the traditional names of sweets: they were only 1.0, from September 2008, and 1.1, from February 2009. Disclosure 3 / 21 Android 1.5 logo, called Cupcake, released on April 27, 2009. This was the first version to officially start the candy naming tradition in Google versions, and following alphabetical order Reproduction/Edureka.in 4 / 21 Android 1.6 (Donut) logo, released on September 15, 2009 Reproduction/Edureka.in 5 / 21 Android 2.0 to 2.1 logo (Eclair), released on October 26, 2009 Reproduction/Edureka.in 6 / 21 Android 2.2 to 2.2.3 (Froyo) logo, released May 20, 2010 Disclosure 7 / 21 Android 2.3 to 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) logo, released December 6, 2010 Disclosure 8 / 21 Android 3.0 to 3.2.6 (Honeycomb) logo, released Feb 22, 2011 Reproduction/Edureka.in 9 / 21 Android 4.0 to 4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) logo, released October 18, 2011 Disclosure 10 / 21 Android 4.1 to 4.3.1 (Jelly Bean) logo, released July 9, 2012 Reproduction/Edureka.in 11 / 21 Android 4.4 to 4.4.4 (Kitkat) logo, released October 31, 2012 Disclosure 12 / 21 Android 5.0 to 5.1.1 (Lollipop) logo, released November 12, 2014 Disclosure 13 / 21 Android 6.0 to 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) logo, released October 5, 2015 Disclosure 14 / 21 Android 7.0 to 7.1.2 (Nougat) logo, released August 22, 2016 Disclosure 15 / 21 Android 8.0 to 8.1 (Oreo) logo, released August 21, 2017 Disclosure 16 / 21 Android 9.0 (Pie) logo, released on August 6, 2018 Disclosure 17 / 21 As in previous years, Google placed on its campus a statue of the latest Android version, –in this case, 9 Pie Disclosure / Twitter @googledevs 18 / 21 As of 2019, Android 10 no longer had a dessert name — internally, engineers called it “Queen Cake” Disclosure / facebook @Android 19 / 21 In 2020, Android 11 was the official name of the update, which was internally dubbed “Red Velvet Cake”. Google 20 / 21 In public, the 2021 update was just “Android 12”, but behind the scenes the nickname was “Snow Cone”. Google 21 / 21 In 2022, Android 13’s nickname is “tiramisu”. Google

Naming Android versions after sweets is a joke that was born among the platform’s developers and became Google’s official policy. Third version of the system, Android 1.5 Cupcake inaugurated the tradition in 2009 — the previous ones were just called “Alpha” and “Beta”.

From there, the new releases followed the alphabetical order:

Android 1.6 Donut (September 2009);

Android 2.0 Eclair (October 2009);

Android 2.2 Froyo (May 2010);

Android 2.3 Gingerbread (December 2010);

Android 3.0 Honeycomb (February 2011);

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich (October 2011);

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean (2012);

Android 4.4 KitKat (2013);

Android 5.0 Lollipop (2014);

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (2015);

Android 7.0 Nougat (2016);

Android 8.0 Oreo (2017)

Android 9 Pie (2018);

Android 10, “Queen Cake” internally (2019);

Android 11, “Red Velvet Cake” internally (2020);

Android 12, “Snow Cone” internally (2021);

Android 13, “Tiramisu” internally (2022).

*With reporting by Helton Simões Gomes