Renault Kwid 2023: is it worth buying the cheapest car in Brazil?

Launched at the end of last month, the Renault Kwid 2023 hit the market bringing a good package of evolutions, with emphasis on the inclusion of traction and stability controls as a standard item, a neat visual overhaul and mechanical improvements in the 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine to make it more efficient.

Gravitating in the range of R$60,000 to R$70,000 in its three versions, the Kwid, as well as the Fiat Mobi, can be the gateway to those who want to realize the dream of the first 0 km car, even leaving the used segment.

As you can still check in our further analysis of the three Kwid 2023 catalogsit is worth noting that the entry option of the model, in this case the Zen tabulated at R$ 59,890, already brings an excellent compromise considering the cost-benefit.

With an eye on the market evolution trend, it is interesting that Renault also does not rule out even investing in a eventual automatic Kwid produced in Brazil, if the manufacturer perceives a demand that justifies the investment and the final price of the model remains competitive.

