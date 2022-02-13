Renegade got expensive to help Fiat, Citroën and Peugeot







New Jeep Renegade Sport Photo: Stellantis

The launch of the new Jeep Renegade this week was a stunner. First, because the 4×4 versions had an incredible price reduction, from almost R$ 17,700 on the iconic Renegade Trailhawk. Second, because the 4×2 versions had an unusual increase – if before it was just R$96,990 to get into a Renegade, now you have to put R$27,000 more to get the basic price, which is R$123,990. All this had a reason that went beyond Jeep’s ambitions in Brazil.





The change in the positioning of the Jeep Renegade occurred because Stellantis (owner of five brands in Brazil) needed to create a space for the growth of Fiat, Peugeot and Citroën in the B-SUV (compact utilities) segment. For Stellantis, it makes no difference if the customer stops buying a R$97,000 Jeep and buys a R$97,000 Citroën.





Citroen C4 Cactus Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

Not coincidentally (but strategically), in the same week that the most affordable Jeep Renegade rose from R$96,990 to R$123,990, the Citroën C4 Cactus was offered on sale for the same R$96,990. To reach that magic number, the entry-level C4 Cactus had a discount of R$8,600.

And that’s not all. The entire C4 Cactus line had a strong price reduction, between R$7,600 and R$17,000. Thus, the top-of-the-line Citroën C4 Cactus Feel Pack started to cost BRL 121,990, just BRL 2,000 less than the entry-level Jeep Renegade. Obviously, Stellantis took care to equip the Renegade Sport with items that the consumer will not find in the Citroën C4 Cactus Feel Pack.

Likewise, the Fiat Pulse – the Italian brand’s first SUV – has five versions ranging from R$87,990 to R$123,490. There’s only a R$500 difference between the top-of-the-line Pulse and the entry-level Renegade, but the important thing is that the difference exists. Not to mention that the Pulse has a 1.0 turbo engine and the Renegade has a bigger and more powerful engine, 1.3 turbo.





Fiat Pulse: five versions Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

But why did Jeep sell the “naked” and more affordable Renegade for years? Simple: from 2015 to 2021, there was no Fiat SUV model. So, within the strategy of the defunct FCA, the Renegade had a cheap version to torment the lives of competitors – among which were Citroën and Peugeot, which formed the defunct PSA. The merger of FCA and PSA resulted in Stellantis, a stronghold that has already skyrocketed in sales in Brazil and has become the market leader in Argentina and Latin America as well.





Peugeot 2008. Photo: Peugeot / Stellantis

Peugeot and Citroën never had this strategy. On the contrary. Both brands had products that competed for the same customer. Due to an error of origin, when Citroën entered Brazil, through the hands of the then importer Sergio Habib, it was positioned as a premium brand. And Peugeot, which was betting on the 206 hatch, was positioned as a popular brand. The exact opposite of what has always happened in France, the motherland of both brands. There was no way to get it right. When Peugeot tried to reposition itself as an aspirational brand, it ran into Citroën.

Now, led by Antonio Filosa, head of Stellantis in South America, Citroën is positioned between Fiat and Jeep, and with an interesting proposal to bring cars with new technologies that are much more accessible. For this reason, Citroën plans to launch the tiny two-seater Ami electric car in Brazil, which is sold as an ATV, pays less taxes and could revolutionize mobility in the country.

Peugeot, on the other hand, will be at the top, as an aspirational brand that it has always been, including a focus on 100% electric models. Currently, the Peugeot 2008 – a direct competitor of the Jeep Renegade, the Citroën C4 Cactus and the Fiat Pulse – has only two versions: one for R$116,990 and the other for R$125,990. It’s worth remembering that the 2008 still lives off a facelift from the first generation.





Fiat Pulse Drive Turbo CVT Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

For all this, Citroën was the one that gained the most from the change in the positioning of the Jeep Renegade, although Fiat and Peugeot were also favored. As for the future of the Jeep Renegade, predictions that it will not be able to keep the title of best-selling SUV in Brazil may even come true, although it is in 2nd place in mid-February, just 500 units below its bigger brother, the Jeep. Compass









Discover the news and prices of the Jeep Renegade 1.3:

As we said above, it doesn’t matter for Stellantis if the customer is going to buy a Jeep, a Fiat, a Citroën or a Peugeot at the same price. Important, for the superassembler, is that it stays inside the house. Therefore, a much more expensive Renegade helps – and a lot – the ambitions of Citroën, Fiat and Peugeot in the SUV segment.

Stellantis B-SUV pricing

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 – BRL 87,990

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 AT – R$ 96,990

Citroën C4 Cactus Live Auto – R$ 96,990

Citroën C4 X-Series – BRL 101,990

Citroën C4 Cactus Feel – BRL 101,990

Fiat Pulse Drive Turbo 200 AT – R$ 104,990

Citroën C4 Cactus Feel Pacx – BRL 106,990

Fiat Pulse Audace Turbo 200 AT – R$ 112,490

Peugeot 2008 Allure Pack – R$ 116,990

Fiat Pulse Impetus Turbo 200 AT – R$ 123,490

Jeep Renegade Sport T270 4×2 – R$ 123,990

Peugeot 2008 Griffe – R$ 125,990

Jeep Renegade Longitude T270 4×2 – R$ 138,990

Jeep Renegade S Series T270 4×4 – R$ 163,290

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk T270 4×4 – R$ 163,290