Rumor: New Honda CB may derive from Africa Twin 1100

The traditional Japanese brand may be working on a fourth model with a motorization derived from the Africa Twin 1100. Rumors coming directly from Japan say that it would be another Honda CB family motorcycle.

New CB derived from Africa Twin 1100

The Japanese automotive magazine Young Machine published an article, as well as some renderings, of an alleged new Hawk 11. Yes, rumors are that Honda is resurrecting the iconic name, from a popular motorcycle in the 70s, the CB 400T Hawk.

At the time, the model was powered by a 395cm³ twin-cylinder engine. However, now its reissue would come powered by the propeller of Africa Twin 1100. The proposal would not be anything new, since we already see three models carrying the 1084 cc engine of the adventurer.

In addition to the big trail itself, there is the tourer NT1100, presented last year. Before that, the newest custom was launched abroad. Rebel 1100, powered by the same mechanical assembly.

End of the air-cooled era

As has been seen, modern emission standards have resulted in manufacturers moving away from high-capacity, multi-cylinder, air-cooled engines. A sample of this was the final edition of the CB 1100RS.

So while the more modern liquid-cooled engines will continue to exist, time seems to force Honda to bid farewell to the high-powered air-cooled era. In this new era, the Africa Twin parallel twin engine seems to be the way forward.

Proof of this is the rumor that the range Honda CB – undoubtedly one of the most emblematic in the history of motorcycling – can win the adventurer’s engine. If the Hawk is indeed launched, she may appear dressed in cafe racer, neo-retro style.

In fact, today Honda continues to produce the models CB 400 and CB 1300 Super Four classic style, exclusively in Japan. In the rest of the world, the CB 650R and CB 1000R receive the look Neo Sports Cafe.

To further tease those excited about the possible novelty, Young Machine also speculates that the bike will be showcased at the Osaka Motorcycle Show. The event is scheduled for March, as well as in Tokyo Motorcycle Show. That said, let’s stay tuned as it looks like a Honda CB could be a surprise next month!