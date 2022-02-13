Russia expels a US submarine from its waters – News









A Russian anti-submarine ship forced a US submarine on Saturday to leave Russian territorial waters in the Pacific, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, amid tensions between the two countries over situation in Ukraine.

The destroyer “Marshal Shaposhnikov” detected the submarine near the Kuril Islands and ordered it to “surface” without getting a response, the statement said.

The Russian ship then used “appropriate means” to force the American submarine “out of Russian territorial waters at full speed,” the note added, specifying that the incident happened at 4:40 am ET.











The American submersible was spotted during routine drills by the Russian Pacific Fleet near Urup Island in the Kuril Island Arc.

The incident came just hours before a phone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to try to defuse tensions over Ukraine, a former Soviet republic in Eastern Europe threatened, according to the United States, with an imminent Russian invasion.









