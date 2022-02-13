Russia says it intercepted US submarine from its waters







K-549 Knyaz Vladimir nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, Russia – July 16, 2021 Photo: REUTERS/Igor Russak

A Russian navy ship scared off a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific after the submarine ignored a Russian order to surface, the Interfax news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying on Saturday.

The Russian ministry called the US Defense Attaché after complaining that the submarine had entered its waters, the RIA news agency reported. Tensions between Moscow and Washington are already high due to a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

The submarine was seen near the Kuril Islands early on Saturday while Russia was conducting naval exercises with its Pacific fleet and was ordered to surface immediately, according to the Russian ministry.

He said the order was ignored by the crew of the US submarine, prompting the crew of the Russian frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov to use unspecified “corresponding means” to make the vessel depart.

“The US submarine… left Russian territorial waters at full speed,” the Defense Ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the United States.

Russia’s defense minister spoke by phone with his American counterpart on Saturday, as the United States and other Western nations warned that war in Ukraine could break out at any time. US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin initiated a call later in the day.