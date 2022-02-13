Russia v Ukraine: Biden warns Putin again about invasion costs

Military exercises in Ukraine

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Ukraine also held military exercises on Saturday

Tensions and uncertainties are growing on Ukraine’s eastern borders and also in the capital Kiev.

More than a dozen nations have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid warnings from Western powers that an invasion by Russia could be imminent.

Many countries, including Australia, the United States, Italy, Israel, the Netherlands and Japan, have told their citizens to leave the country. Some also evacuated diplomatic officials and their families.

Moscow accumulates more than 100,000 troops and heavy war equipment along the border with Ukraine, although it denies any intention to invade.

