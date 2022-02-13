Russia v Ukraine: Biden warns Putin again about invasion costs

12 February 2022

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Ukraine also held military exercises on Saturday

Tensions and uncertainties are growing on Ukraine’s eastern borders and also in the capital Kiev.

More than a dozen nations have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid warnings from Western powers that an invasion by Russia could be imminent.

Many countries, including Australia, the United States, Italy, Israel, the Netherlands and Japan, have told their citizens to leave the country. Some also evacuated diplomatic officials and their families.

Moscow accumulates more than 100,000 troops and heavy war equipment along the border with Ukraine, although it denies any intention to invade.

Russian troops are also carrying out military exercises in Belarus in the north, while other naval exercises in the Sea of ​​Azov in the southeast have led to accusations that the Kremlin is blocking Ukraine’s access to the sea.

Rising tensions led on Saturday (12/2) to a new phone call between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, who again warned Moscow about the costs of an invasion.

As reported by the White House, Biden assured Putin that his country and the transatlantic community would impose “swift and severe sanctions” if Russia attacks the neighboring country.

“While the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy… we are equally prepared for other scenarios,” said a statement.

The Kremlin said the call comes amid a “peak of hysteria” by the United States and its allies and that Putin has again told Biden that Russia’s security concerns are being disregarded.

French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke to Putin by phone on Saturday, saying that “sincere dialogue is not compatible with escalation”, according to a statement released by the French embassy.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again called for calm and considered that the invasion warnings could fuel panic, which he called “the best friend of our enemies”.

An ‘imminent’ invasion

The White House warned on Friday (2/11) that an invasion could happen at any time and could start with aerial bombings, suggesting that Americans leave the country within 24 to 48 hours.

Russia, however, characterized such accusations as “provocative speculation”.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Biden returned to talks with Putin on Saturday

Amid this situation, many countries also closed their embassies in Kiev.

Washington has ordered non-essential personnel to leave diplomatic representation in the capital and will suspend consular services from Sunday, although “a small consular presence” remains in the western city of Lviv “to deal with emergencies”.

Canada is also moving its embassy staff to Lviv, near the Polish border, Canadian media reported.

The UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said on Twitter that she and a “core team” would be staying in Kiev.

Russia itself announced that it was withdrawing its diplomatic personnel from the country, citing “possible provocative acts by the Kiev regime or third countries”.

The US also withdrew from Ukraine about 150 military advisers who were training Ukrainian soldiers, and the Dutch airline KLM announced that it would stop flying to Ukraine, effective immediately.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, said that if the Western powers had any firm evidence of an imminent invasion, he had not yet seen it.

“I think there’s a lot of information in the press about a deep, large-scale war,” he said.

“We understand all the risks, we understand that they exist. If you or anyone else has additional 100% reliable information about the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine…please share it with us,” he added.

In Kiev, thousands of people marched through the city on Saturday, chanting slogans of loyalty to Ukraine and resistance to any Russian invasion.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, The march on Kiev

The march was organized by a right-wing nationalist group called Gonor and the far-right anti-Zelensky activist Sergiy Sternenko, but it also attracted other groups.

BBC reporter Eleanor Montague says the demonstration was not a big one, but it was the first significant display of public sentiment since tensions rose. The protests ended in Maidan, the most famous square in the city.

Sasha Nizelska, who works as a nanny in Kiev, told the BBC she would resist a Russian attack with all the means at her disposal.

The sentiment was echoed by people of all ages who attended the rally.

a calm city

Analysis by Paul Adams, BBC diplomatic correspondent

With foreign embassies withdrawing staff and a number of countries now telling their citizens to leave Ukraine, Kiev still doesn’t look like a city in crisis.

The government here is telling people to remain calm and united and, in the words of a statement this morning, refrain from actions that undermine stability and spread panic.

President Zelensky said the country must be prepared for any eventuality.

Across Ukraine, foreign nationals are now making hasty plans.

Stuart McKenzie, who has lived in Kiev for 28 years and runs a successful business, hopes to take his wife and two children on a flight. But he is ready, if necessary, to put the family in the car and drive 500 kilometers to Poland.

He loves Ukraine and can’t believe things have come to this.

At the British embassy, ​​we find tight-lipped officials loading suitcases into a car and driving away. No one seemed willing to talk.

Not far to the north, across the border from Belarus, Russia’s war games are already underway.

Images from the Russian Defense Ministry, released this morning, showed several rocket launchers being fired.

Moscow still says it has no invasion plans. But there’s a lot the Russians can do without ever setting foot in Ukraine.