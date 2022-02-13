Russian Navy expels US submarine from Pacific waters – World

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that a anti-submarine ship location forced an American submarine out of territorial waters in Pacific, this Saturday (12), amid tension between the two countries over the situation in Ukraine.

The destroyer “Marshal Shaposhnikov” detected the American submarine near the Kuril Islands and ordered it to “surface” without receiving a response, the agency’s statement reported.

The Russian ship then used “appropriate means” to force the American submarine “out of Russian territorial waters at full speed,” the note added, specifying that the incident took place at 4:40 am ET.

The American submersible was spotted during routine drills by the Russian Pacific Fleet near Urup Island in the Kuril Island arc.

The incident came just hours before a phone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to try to defuse tensions over Ukraine, a former Soviet republic in Eastern Europe threatened, according to the United States, by an imminent Russian invasion.

Invasion to Russia

The United States said on Friday that Russia could invade Ukraine before the end of the Olympic Games on February 20, reviving the specter of a war in Europe in a dramatic escalation that followed an intense diplomatic phase.

“An invasion could occur at any time if Vladimir Putin decides to order it,” warned White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. “It could start during the Olympic Games, although there is a lot of speculation that it will only take place after the Games.”

According to the official, there is a “very clear possibility” that Russia will invade Ukraine, but it is unknown whether the Russian leader has made the “final decision”.

In the face of this threat, Biden spoke this Saturday (12) by phone with Putin about the growing crisis over Ukraine. The conversation ended at 5:06 pm GMT and lasted just over an hour, an official said.