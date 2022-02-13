Samsung suspends pre-sales of Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Ultra for not keeping up with demand

THE Samsung suspended pre-sales in the United States of tablets Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Ultra, presented this weekfor not taking into account the high demand for the devices. Templates appear as out of stock in the brand’s online store. To the website XDA Developers, a representative of the South Korean company confirmed the stoppage of sales and said that the devices should be back on sale soonbut did not provide a date for this.

“We are thrilled with the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Due to strong demand over the past 48 hours, we have paused pre-sales. We are working quickly to meet our consumer demand,” said the Samsung representative. already the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus continues with your advance purchase available. However, it is not known for how long, as the demand for the other two versions can be migrated to the intermediate variant of Samsung’s new tablet line.