Secretary who heads Rouanet calls Paulo Coelho a ‘pothead’ and ‘idiot’ – 02/13/2022

In response, Porciuncula wrote: “Maconheiro, fool you are. The trip was rescheduled due to tensions in the region, but we will still go, we have international cultural agreements to celebrate with Russia and Hungary. And idiot, I didn’t go to NY, Mário made a small delegation and economical.”

The announcement of the suspension of Frias’ trip came a day after the representative of the Public Ministry with the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Deputy Attorney Lucas Furtado, requested the opening of an investigation to investigate the circumstances of Frias’ trip to New York. , in December of last year, which cost R$ 39 thousand to the public coffers.

According to Portal da Transparência, the trip took place for the secretary to discuss “a cultural project involving audiovisual production, culture and sport” with Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie. He was accompanied by his deputy, Hélio Ferraz, imposing a new cost of R$39,000 to the public purse.

In a note, the Secretary of Culture informed that the trip to Russia will be rescheduled. “Due to the guidance of the presidency, which requested the reduction of the entourage of all ministries that would go to the agendas in Russia and Hungary, there was no longer any sense to keep the trip to the agenda only in Poland, the trip being canceled to reschedule on another date. “

Frias: trip to NY aimed to bring ‘Broadway method’

Pressed, Frias did a live on social media yesterday to explain the expenses of the trip to New York.

He said the trip was to "talk to the Broadway market" in order to bring their method to the cultural sector of Brazil.

“This trip was intended to talk to the Broadway market, which is self-sustaining, to see where these guys are right. We wanted to bring ideas here. The objective was to see how that market is so successful, while here we continue to depend on million”, said Mario Frias.

In the live, the secretary also talked about the amount of R$ 1,849.87 paid for a covid-19 test, carried out during the trip. As he explained, he chose to take the paid test to avoid queuing and do it for free, at no cost to the public coffers.

“We paid for PCR because the queue for the free trial was very long”, he said, and then stated that he will not “stay on the social network giving satisfaction about it”.