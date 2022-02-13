Serasa and SuperSim are investigated for blocking debtors’ cell phone

The Public Ministry of the Federal District opened an investigation against companies such as Serasa and SuperSim. The reason was that some customers of loan companies that currently have installments in arrears are suffering from the blocking of their cell phones. In this way, the ministry’s objective is to know if the blocking of the devices made by the companies has authorization from Anatel and if the practice violates the Consumer Defense Code. So, to find out more, check it out below.

You are likely to also like:

Serasa facilitates debt settlement with Banco Inter and 7 other companies

Negative is more likely to get the SuperSim loan

MP investigates Serasa and SuperSim for blocking debtors’ cell phones

According to the Public Ministry, the Consumer Protection Prosecutor is investigating a complaint that Serasa and SuperSim lend money with the use of the cell phone as a guarantee. That way, when the person fails to pay the credit, the company unlocks the cell phone.

According to Serasa, the blocking takes place remotely, leaving only access to emergency calls available to the debtor. Furthermore, on their websites, both Serasa and SuperSim confirm the possibility of blocking the cell phone as a guarantee for the payment of loans. Therefore, this blockade does not come as a surprise.

It is worth mentioning that, in both cases, companies ask for devices with Android systems in loan offers of up to R$ 2,500. In addition, the two credit operators ask for the installation of an application by the companies, in the case of the blockade. After the payment of the open invoice is made, the cell phone is automatically unlocked.

SuperSim says on its website that, in case of default, the cell phone will be locked for use and the customer will only have access to emergency calls, so that the cell phone will be automatically unlocked when the payment of the outstanding invoice is made. However, for the MP, in both cases the companies may have disrespected the consumer protection code. The purpose of the inquiry is to investigate these possibilities.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com