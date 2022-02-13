Services surprise and should take Brazil out of technical recession – News

THE positive performance of the service sectorresponsible for about 70% of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product), in December surprised financial market analysts and may have been decisive for the national economy in the last quarter of last year.

If the result of the last three months of 2021 is positive, compared to the quarter between July and September, the Brazilian economy will abandon the technical recession, status given to two consecutive quarterly shrinkages.

According to data released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the sector with the most weight in Brazilian GDP jumped 10.9% last year, with an increase of 0.4% in the last quarter, compared to the previous three months. .

In the same period, industry remained stable (0%) and commerce shrank 2.1%. Even so, experts consulted by the R7 assess that the data should be insufficient to prevent Brazil’s exit from the technical recession in the official numbers to be announced on March 4th.





“We have a perspective that GDP will increase by 0.2% in the last quarter of last year, which rules out the possibility of a technical recession in the period”, says Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos.

The outlook for GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 is the same shared by Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico. “We expected an increase of 0.2% and we started to see a growth of 0.3% in GDP in the fourth quarter”, she highlights when citing the above-expected performance of the service sector.





Perceptions that the Brazilian economy abandoned the label of technical recession before the entry of 2022 was also signaled by the IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity). The indicator, known for indicating a “preview of GDP”, points to economic growth of 0.1% in the last three months of last year.

Although they are collected from a base similar to that of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the BC (Central Bank) indicator is not a guarantee of a positive result. In the third quarter of 2021, the Brazilian economy retreated 0.1% and the IBC-Br indicated a similar drop of 0.14%.



