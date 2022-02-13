Singer dies in collision between car and truck on BR-101; accident left another victim | Bahia

An accident involving a car and a trailer left two people dead at km 284 of the BR-101, early this Sunday (13), in the urban stretch of rural Laje, in the municipality of Vale do Jiquiriçá.
Singer dies in collision between car and truck on BR-101; accident left another victim – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks
One of the victims is the country singer Samuel Santos, who was the lead singer of the band Xote dos Garotos. He was returning from a concert when the accident happened. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the second victim was in the same car as Samuel.
Singer dies in collision between car and truck on BR-101; accident left another victim — Photo: Beatriz Lobo/Voz da Bahia
There are still no details on the circumstances that caused the accident. The case was registered at the Laje police station, which carried out the expertise and removal of the vehicles. Witnesses were also heard and the case is investigated.
On social media, friends and fans of Samuel’s work posted messages of condolence. The band Xote dos Garotos published a message of mourning, thanked the prayers for the victims.
