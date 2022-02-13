Singer dies in collision between car and truck on BR-101; accident left another victim | Bahia

Abhishek Pratap 35 seconds ago News Comments Off on Singer dies in collision between car and truck on BR-101; accident left another victim | Bahia 0 Views

An accident involving a car and a trailer left two people dead at km 284 of the BR-101, early this Sunday (13), in the urban stretch of rural Laje, in the municipality of Vale do Jiquiriçá.

Singer dies in collision between car and truck on BR-101; accident left another victim – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

One of the victims is the country singer Samuel Santos, who was the lead singer of the band Xote dos Garotos. He was returning from a concert when the accident happened. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the second victim was in the same car as Samuel.

Singer dies in collision between car and truck on BR-101; accident left another victim — Photo: Beatriz Lobo/Voz da Bahia

There are still no details on the circumstances that caused the accident. The case was registered at the Laje police station, which carried out the expertise and removal of the vehicles. Witnesses were also heard and the case is investigated.

On social media, friends and fans of Samuel’s work posted messages of condolence. The band Xote dos Garotos published a message of mourning, thanked the prayers for the victims.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Singer dies in collision between car and truck on BR-101; accident left another victim – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻

Listen to ‘I Explain To You’ 🎙

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ex-Corinthians, Romarinho provokes Palmeiras after defeat in the World Cup; watch video

Even without playing for Corinthians since 2014, Romarinho is a constant presence on social media …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved