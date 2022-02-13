Snake on board panics passengers and diverts flight in Malaysia – Prisma

The 3.5-hour departure delay was the least of the problems faced by flight AK-5748 from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, Malaysia, on Thursday (10).

The route would be carried out by Air Asia’s Airbus A320-200, registration 9M-RAN, which has only been in operation for 2 years.

The aircraft was en route at 33,000 feet over the South China Sea, about 250 nautical miles (370 km) from Kuching, Malaysia, when passengers got a big scare.

A full-faced snake was crawling at the height of the lockers (bin), on the passengers’ heads, informs the Aviation Herald.

After much fright and screams, the crew diverted the aircraft to Kuching, where it made a safe landing about 45 minutes later.

Imagine flying for 45 minutes with a snake loose on board…

AirAsia’s head of security, Captain Liong Tien Ling, said the airline was aware of the incident.

“This is a very rare incident that can occur on any aircraft from time to time. The captain has taken appropriate action and the flight will depart for Tawau as soon as possible,” he told the New Straits Times.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and crew is always our top priority. At no time has the safety of our guests or crew been at risk,” he said.

Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority Chief Executive Captain Datuk Chester Flight Chee Soon confirmed the incident involving flight AK5748.

He said the aircraft, along with all its passengers and crew, had safely diverted to Kuching International Airport, following required safety procedures.

“Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority flight operations inspectors [CAAM] confirm that the aircraft is currently undergoing full fumigation in accordance with required procedures.

“CAAM will continue to monitor the situation with airline officials to ensure all risks are mitigated accordingly,” he said.

He added that overall the diversion was handled very well and all safety procedures were followed closely and in compliance with regulations.

“In addition, our inspectors are in constant communication with the airline,” he said.

Air Asia has scheduled another aircraft – an A320-200N registration 9M-RAL – to replace the original flight.

The flight arrived in Tawau with a delay of around 5:50 hours.

The incident aircraft is still on the ground in Kuching about 28 hours after landing.



