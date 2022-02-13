South Korea considers helping Europe with gas deliveries if needed, says country’s foreign minister

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on South Korea considers helping Europe with gas deliveries if needed, says country’s foreign minister 0 Views

Successful registration!
Please follow the link in the message sent to

Members of the delegation of a delegation in front of the United Nations Headquarters during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, 21 September 2021 - Sputnik Brazil, 1920, 09.11.2021

international panorama

News about events from around the world. Stay informed about everything that is happening in different regions of the planet.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220213/coreia-do-sul-pondera-ajudar-europa-com-entregas-de-gas-caso-necessario-diz-chanceler-do-pais-21374723.html

South Korea considers helping Europe with gas deliveries if needed, says country’s foreign minister

South Korea considers helping Europe with gas deliveries if needed, says country’s foreign minister

Seoul is “proactively” considering the issue of supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, if needed, and expects… 2022.02.13, Sputnik Brasil

2022-02-13T05:08-0300

2022-02-13T05:08-0300

2022-02-13T05:08-0300

international panorama

asia and oceania

South Korea

gas

Europe

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/1086/70/10867072_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_782f13018634ae441e37e4331cc91624.jpg

On Saturday (12), the senior diplomat and his counterparts from Japan and the United States held trilateral talks in Hawaii and discussed, among other matters, the Korean peninsula. of diplomacy and dialogue”. Last Wednesday (9), Japanese media reported that Tokyo is ready to organize the supply of liquefied gas to European countries in case of an escalation of the situation around the Eastern European country and resulting disturbances of the Russian gas supplies to Europe.

South Korea

2022

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/1086/70/10867072_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d47f749d5c5d954e91777d9e0ef73778.jpg

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Asia and Oceania, South Korea, Gas, Europe

follow us on

Seoul is “proactively” considering the issue of supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe if needed and hopes that the situation around Ukraine will be resolved through diplomacy, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said. .

On Saturday (12), the senior diplomat and his counterparts from Japan and the United States held trilateral talks in Hawaii and discussed, among other matters, the Korean peninsula.

“As for the situation in Ukraine, developments have been going in the wrong direction. As far as LNG supplies to Europe are concerned, if there are any difficulties in this regard, regarding assistance for the supply of gas to Europe, we are proactively considering this issue.” confirmed the South Korean minister to reporters.

He also expressed his hope that the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis will be resolved “through diplomacy and dialogue”.

Last Wednesday (9), Japanese media reported that Tokyo is ready to organize the supply of liquefied gas to European countries in case of an escalation of the situation around the Eastern European country and resulting disruption of Russian gas supplies to Europe. .

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘Disinformation creates false memories’, says Harvard researcher – Link

Daniel Schacter, professor of psychology at Harvard University As electronic devices take up more space …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved