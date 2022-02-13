South Korea considers helping Europe with gas deliveries if needed, says country’s foreign minister

On Saturday (12), the senior diplomat and his counterparts from Japan and the United States held trilateral talks in Hawaii and discussed, among other matters, the Korean peninsula. of diplomacy and dialogue”. Last Wednesday (9), Japanese media reported that Tokyo is ready to organize the supply of liquefied gas to European countries in case of an escalation of the situation around the Eastern European country and resulting disturbances of the Russian gas supplies to Europe.
Seoul is “proactively” considering the issue of supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe if needed and hopes that the situation around Ukraine will be resolved through diplomacy, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said. .
“As for the situation in Ukraine, developments have been going in the wrong direction. As far as LNG supplies to Europe are concerned, if there are any difficulties in this regard, regarding assistance for the supply of gas to Europe, we are proactively considering this issue.” confirmed the South Korean minister to reporters.
He also expressed his hope that the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis will be resolved “through diplomacy and dialogue”.
