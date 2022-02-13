Space station ‘tears’ the sky of SC and is caught by monitoring in Monte Castelo

Record made in the north of Santa Catarina on Thursday night (10) is by astronomer Jocimar Justino

The passage of the International Space Station (ISS), which has been in orbit since 1998, was spotted crossing the sky of Santa Catarina on Thursday night (10). Astronomer Jocimar Justino made the record at the Monte Castelo Meteor Monitoring Station, in northern Santa Catarina.

In the video shared on social media from the Monte Castelo station, the object stands out in the starry sky as it moves in a sequence of accelerated frames.

The International Space Station is a multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies — Nasa, CSA, ESA, JAXA and Roscosmos and has been manned by astronauts since the 2000s.

The ISS is only approved to operate until 2024, but the deadline can be extended if there is a joint agreement with all the managing agencies of the project.

The purpose of retiring the ISS is to enable commercial sector leadership in near-Earth space activities.

See the video:

