Strong in the aerial ball, Botafogo and Vasco promise a fierce confrontation from above in the classic | carioca championship

This Sunday’s Vasco x Botafogo, valid for the sixth round of the Campeonato Carioca, promises to be a good duel at the top. Both teams started the season with a strong aerial ball, both offensively and defensively, and it may be that this valence dictates the rhythm of the classic that will be held at Estádio Castelão, in São Luís, in Maranhão.

Host of the match, Vasco suffered with high balls in the area last season, when the defense duo was formed by Leandro Castan and Ricardo Graça. Every crossing caused shivers in the fans. It was certainly one of the reasons for the failure in the search for access to Serie A.

Vasco version 2022, with Zé Ricardo in charge, seems to have fixed this problem. Of the six goals conceded so far in the state, only one came from a cross in the area: that of Wandinho, from Boavista, still in the second round. With Anderson Conceição and Ulisses, who together are just two centimeters taller than the former duo, the defense has shown itself to be secure in this regard.

By the way, Anderson is the best hitter in the entire championship, according to statistics released by Carioca himself. He has hit 51 balls from the area in the five games played so far.

Offensively, the team has also been doing well. Anderson Conceição himself participated in a goal in this way, winning with a header from a corner, and Getúlio took advantage of the rebound to score against Madureira. Two of the three goals scored by Raniel, the team’s vice-top scorer, were headed.

In turn, the ball dropped in the area is one of the main weapons of this Botafogo, which will be commanded on an interim basis by Lúcio Flávio in the classic after the departure of coach Enderson Moreira.

Of the 10 goals scored so far in the championship, five came from crosses in the area (see all of them in the video below). They weren’t necessarily headed goals – three came from shots with the leg.

