Super Bowl LVI: Rams and Bengals Make Surprising NFL Decision | American football

It’s time for the biggest game of the NFL season. Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams take to the field this Sunday (13), at 8:30 pm, to decide who will be the Super Bowl champion in 2021-2022.

1 of 5 Rams and Bengals make Super Bowl LVI — Photo: Infoesporte Rams and Bengals make Super Bowl LVI — Photo: Infoesporte

With very different trajectories, the two teams make a decision that probably no one bet at the beginning of the season, but they promise a lively game featuring two of the best attacks in the league this season.

2 of 5 Giovani Bernard Bengals vs Steelers NFL — Photo: Getty Image Giovani Bernard Bengals vs Steelers NFL — Photo: Getty Image

The Cincinnati Bengals are the big surprise of the season. From a team that had the worst record in the league in 2019-2020, winning just two of the 16 games it played, to making it to the Super Bowl in just two seasons is a feat rarely achieved and completely unexpected in September’s projections.

Much of the current success was also achieved thanks to the bad campaign two years ago. The league’s worst performance yielded the first overall pick of the 2020 draft and, by extension, the arrival of quarterback Joe Burrow.

3 of 5 Quarterback Joe Burrow is having a good time — Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images Quarterback Joe Burrow is having a good time — Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After making history at Louisiana State University (LSU), having one of the best seasons of all time in college football, Burrow arrived in Cincinnati with the responsibility of changing the course of a franchise that was in the process of destruction.

+ Are you a rookie?! Understand how a football game works in the GE manual

+ Don’t know what a fumble, punt or touchdown is? Check the NFL Glossary

The rookie season was undermined by a serious knee injury and it ended in just four wins. Coach Zac Taylor, who took over the team in 2018, started 2021 under a lot of pressure and at risk of being sacked in the event of a new bad campaign. But everything has changed, a lot also because of the arrival of WR, and former teammate of Joe Burrow at the university, Ja’Marr Chase.

In a division with strong teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, the Bengals entered as underdogs and trampled their rivals, securing the title in a surprising way. In the playoffs, it surpassed the top record team, the Tennessee Titans, and the top team in the conference in recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs, away from home.

For a team that is used to overcoming doubts, winning the Super Bowl is just another step. And who doubts that Joe Burrow and company can surprise once again and beat the Los Angeles Rams?!

All-in ♠️♣️♥️♦️

4 of 5 Odell Beckham Jr’s Los Angeles Rams won the NFL playoffs after beating the Minnesota Vikings — Photo: David Berding/Getty Images Odell Beckham Jr’s Los Angeles Rams won a spot in the NFL playoffs after beating Minnesota Vikings – Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

The process of building the Los Angeles Rams was completely different. Since head coach Sean McVay was hired in 2017, the Rams have become one of the NFL’s top powerhouses, even without having one of the league’s top quarterbacks in Jared Goff.

The strategy adopted by McVay along with general manager Les Snead was to bet on players already established in the NFL to build a winning squad, taking advantage of the good base already built in the squad, especially after securing themselves in Super Bowl LIII, in which they lost to the Patriots. .

Since then, there have been many exchanges to bring in stars, such as CB Jalen Ramsey, for example, in 2019. This season, Snead bet on the arrival of QB Matt Stafford, ex-Detroit Lions, to change the team’s level within the competition.

5 of 5 Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, NFL — Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, NFL — Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The negotiation had exactly the expected result. Even in his first year with the franchise, Stafford was the runner-up for touchdown passes of the season (41) and, even with swings, commanded one of the most explosive and menacing offenses of the season. In addition to the QB, OLB Von Miller and WR Odell Beckham Jr arrived in the middle of the season, the latter two with contracts only until the end of the season.