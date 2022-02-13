Suspect of killing Palmeiras fan during fight should go through custody hearing this Sunday | São Paulo

Prison guard José Ribeiro Além Jr., suspected of killing a Palmeiras fan during a fight after the team’s defeat in the Club World Cup, must undergo a custody hearing this Sunday (13). In a statement to the police, he claimed to have shot “in self-defense”.

The suspect was charged with aggravated murder. The custody hearing is a procedural act that takes place within 24 hours after arrests in flagrante delicto, in which the judge determines whether or not to maintain the detention of the accused, converting the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive.

According to delegate Maurício Freire, from the Special Operations Division, José, who said he was surrounded by fans and who, despite having told them that he is also from Palmeiras, had his cell phone taken from his hands.

The agent would then have run and shown a few times that he was armed. According to the testimony, José says he only shot when he was attacked by the fans who were chasing him.

According to the delegate, he said at a press conference, a cell phone theft gang was identified in the vicinity of the stadium and other fans actually went after the suspect. The prison guard has possession and possession of a weapon.

Palmeiras fan dies in a fight in São Paulo after the defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup

The fight between Palmeiras took place near Allianz Parque, in Perdizes, in the West Zone of São Paulo, a stronghold of the team’s fans, on Saturday (12).

Supporter Dante Luiz, 42, died after being shot on Rua Palestra Itália. He was hit in the chest region, was in serious condition and was taken to Hospital das Clínicas, but he did not survive his injuries.

With the confusion, the PM cavalry and the Shock Troop were activated, and the agents fired stun bombs and rubber bullets to disperse the fans. There was rush and turmoil.

José Ribeiro Apóstol Jr is not part of any organized crowd and was arrested and sent to the Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Sports Intolerance Crimes (Drade), responsible for investigating the incident.

Deputy Cesar Saad, who is handling the case, told TV Globo that does not rule out a reckoning.

A second fan was arrested for allegedly trying to run over police officers who were riding a motorcycle. And a fourth person, according to information from the firefighters, was assaulted, had an exposed fracture in his leg and was rescued at the Santa Casa Emergency Room.

Three police officers were injured during the melee, but the police were not sure, until the last update of this report, how many people were injured.

Palmeiras fans clash with police

In a statement, the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) reported that the Military Police “acted to contain a disturbance that took place on Saturday afternoon (12) in the vicinity of the Allianz Parque stadium. a man was shot”.