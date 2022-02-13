Suspension of the sale of APS, by Grupo Amil, affects more than 300 thousand beneficiaries of the health plan | National Journal

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) suspended the sale of APS, a company in the Amil Group . The business impacts more than 300,000 health plan beneficiaries.

Heloísa Lima faces a battle against a degenerative and rare disease: spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Treatment depends on tests performed every three months and the application of a medication in hospital. She has been an individual insured by Amil, in Rio, for 17 years. Pays BRL 1,800 per month. But since the end of 2021, he says it is increasingly difficult to get exams under the plan.

“I contacted the laboratory that I always do, but it was already discredited. So I went to another laboratory, which I also usually do, and it was also unaccredited and couldn’t send home care either,” says Heloísa.

Amil’s customers say they have been harmed by changes in the company’s control

ANS bars sale of APS, the company that controls Amil’s individual plans

Business administrator Eva Guerrero is also struggling at Amil. She has kept four family members in the individual plan for 20 years. And she noticed that as of October, laboratories in São Paulo began to be de-accredited.

“The exam I used to do, the check-up, in one day, it takes me four, five days now. I have to go to the same unit several times because there is no appointment, or I have to go to different units, because one does one thing, another does another”, says Eva.

The complaints are from Amil’s individual plan holders. There are at least 340 thousand people in the states of São Paulo, Rio and Paraná. And they coincide with a sequence of deals full of details.

The American healthcare giant – UnitedHealth Group – is the owner of Amil and another health insurance company with only 11 thousand clients, in the interior of São Paulo; The APS.

In December 2021, United – which is considering leaving Brazil – transferred its entire portfolio of individual plans to APS. ANS authorized this transfer.

The individual portfolio is considered extremely loss-making because price adjustments are limited and controlled by the ANS. Unlike collective business plans, which are much more profitable and adjusted by other criteria.

In January, a new transaction attempt. A group would receive R$ 3 billion from Amil to take over the individual and family health plans that were already with the PHC.

It is formed by three partners: the company Seferin e Coelho; Fiord Capital – an investment manager created in November last year and led by the Brazilian-born Serb Nikola Lukic – and an individual, Henning Von Koss.

On Wednesday (9), the National Supplementary Health Agency decided to prevent Amil from closing the sale to the group. The ANS forbade the current partners of APS to withdraw from the company’s membership and questioned the financial capacity of the new partners to guarantee the operator’s sustainability and the value involved in the operation.

“We do not have any knowledge of these groups, we have not received any documentation so far related to these investors, which is why we can only manifest when we are able to evaluate all the documents that they possibly present”, says Paulo Rebello, director- president of the ANS.

Representatives of the group say they have experience in the areas of health and financial management. But supplemental health experts say this business still needs a lot of explaining. After all, what is at stake are the lives and health of 340,000 Brazilians – many of them elderly.

Lawyer Renata Vilhena already represents clients who are going to court against Amil. Elar says the group is unknown to take on such an important business.

“It looks like a big ambush for consumers. This group of elderly people, from individual plans that have controlled adjustment, is going to a company that no one knows who it is, doesn’t have a headquarters, doesn’t have employees and people are really very insecure”, highlights the lawyer, specializing in health law. .

Anyway, the ANS reinforces that Amil cannot leave the insured with the service impaired.

“Any network operation, he needs to make an equivalence contracting the same service so that consumers are served. So, they need to do this and, in doing so, they have to inform their beneficiaries at least 30 days in advance”, highlights Paulo Rebello.

Amil declared that there was no atypical adjustment in the accredited network. That every year there are changes in the network of hospitals, offices and laboratories. And that strictly followed the rules of the ANS.

UnitedHealth Group Brasil, owner of Amil, reported that, after questions from the regulatory agency, it is reviewing the process of buying and selling APS.