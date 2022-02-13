Teacher accused of having sex with student reveals she drank ‘baptized drink’

One physical education teacher is suspected of having sex with a student after a graduation party. The act would have taken place in a hotel, where students were celebrating training after a meeting at a nightclub. After the revelation of this week’s accusations, the tutor said that on graduation night had a ‘baptized drink’.

“Students would say, ‘Go up for a drink, it’ll be just one.’ A girl gave me a glass of white wine. The next part that’s clear is tossing myself around in a bed, I can’t see any faces in my memory. But I woke up and I said to myself: what are you doing here?”, told the teacher.

THE case happened in June 2017, in Glasgow, Scotland. However, earlier this year the investigations were reopened and the student confessed that he had white wine with the teacher before going to the hotel room with her.

“Can we act for a minute like I’m not the teacher?”, the teacher would have said to the 18-year-old.

The boy also highlighted that before the act there was never any intimate contact with the teacher.

Melissa Tweedie currently lives in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and teaches Yoga. During the procedures of the first investigation, in 2017, there was no evidence that the teacher had illegal sexual involvement with the drunk student.