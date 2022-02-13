TecToy launches its new retro console Legends Core

TecToy is one of the most beloved brands by Brazilians thanks to the good work it did here, especially in the 1980s and 90s, when it worked in partnership with SEGA. But anyone who thinks it stopped producing consoles is wrong: today (11) the company announced the new Legends Core video game!

The hardware was developed in Brazil in partnership with ATGames and is focused on retro games, but without giving up some modernities such as HDMI output, Bluetooth and USB connection, in addition to streaming and connectivity resources, all obviously with warranty and local technical assistance. .

The console is sold for the suggested price of R$ 899Source: TecToy

The idea is that Legends Core is a more open platform to bring your own games and access a complete retro library, but it also has 100 games in memory, which includes some hits like Aladdin, Donald in Maui Mallard, Joe & Mac Caveman Ninja, Super Star Wars and Zombies Ate My Neighbors.

According to Valdeni Rodrigues, the CEO of Tectoy, “Legends Core is the most new console in our product line. brand and games”.

If you liked the system proposal, the TecToy Legends Core is already on sale on the company’s official website for R$ 899! Enjoy and tell us here in the comments what you think of this video game.