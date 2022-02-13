Telemarketers will be forced to call by a prefix, check which one – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

Do you often receive calls from banks and financial institutions offering products and services, such as loans and contract portability? The excess of calls of this type has bothered many people across the country. Situations like this, with up to ten calls a day, are becoming more and more frequent.

The director general of Procon of the Federal District, Marcelo Nascimento, said that state consumer protection agencies have been seeking to find solutions with Anatel, the National Telecommunications Agency; and with Febraban, the National Federation of Banks. He claims that this aggressive telemarketing practice is abusive, because the consumer cannot prevent the excess of calls throughout the day.

In 2020, Febraban created the self-regulation of banks, with the aim of curbing the practice of commercial abuse. One of the measures was the implementation of the naomeperturbe.com.br website, where customers can register their telephone number so they do not receive calls of this type. If the citizen continues to receive calls, the site allows the registration of a complaint against the bank correspondent who did not respect the system.

In December last year, Anatel determined that companies that operate with telemarketing must call customers using the 0303 prefix. The idea is that people easily identify this type of call and can choose to answer, ignore or block the number. Operators must also perform preventive blocking of this type of connection, at the request of the consumer. Anatel’s new rules come into effect on March 10th.

