Ten people die dragged by the sea during meditation

At least 10 people died in Indonesia, washed away by the tide on a beach during mass meditation this morning, police said.

The group of 23 people were holding hands, meditating, on Payangan beach in East Java province shortly after midnight.

“They were very close to the sea and couldn’t save themselves when the tide came in and washed them away,” local police commander Hery Purnomo told TVOne.

So far, ten bodies have been recovered from the sea, and 12 people have been rescued alive. The whereabouts of a 40-year-old man is still unknown.

There are no details about the ritual the group performed in this Muslim-majority region, Purnomo said. According to him, the meditation was led by a guru who survived and is being interrogated.

Local media reported that some of the victims, from nearby towns, were relatives.

Tsunamis are common on Indonesia’s beaches, where safety measures are lacking.

Last year, two national tourists died, washed away by waves on a beach in the Malang district of East Java.

In 2019, five people vacationing on a beach in Lampung province died, also washed away by strong waves.