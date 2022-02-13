‘The Blue Boy’: How 18th Century Painting Became a Symbol of Gay Pride | Diversity

A line with a record number of visitors formed in January 1922 outside the National Gallery in London, even in rainy weather, to see a single painting: The Blue Boy, by British artist Thomas Gainsborough.

The artwork had been purchased the previous year by an American collector, and its imminent departure prompted 90,000 people to take one last look at what the press had called “the most beautiful painting in the world.”

An article in the London Times argued that The Blue Boy exemplified the “gentle grace and serene demeanor of a people who knew they were a great people and were not ashamed of it.”

To the general population, the Blue Boy of Gainsborough was the epitome of high culture and noble British character.

In January 2022, the Blue Boy returned to London after a hundred years and is once again being exhibited at the National Gallery, where it will remain on display for five months.

But how many visitors today are aware of the painting’s long walk as a symbol of gay pride?

Valerie Hedquist, professor of art history at the University of Montana in the United States, has written extensively about the painting and its role as an icon of the gay community.

In part, this is a story of unforeseen consequences and how artists lose control of their creations once they enter the collective imagination.

Hedquist told the BBC that when Thomas Gainsborough painted The Blue Boy around 1770, “he was more of a showpiece to show off his talents”.

The boy is believed to be the artist’s nephew, Gainsborough Dupont, in 17th-century aristocratic robes, named after Sir Anthony van Dyck — an artist whose techniques and compositions were admired by Gainsborough.

In 1770, the Blue Boy’s pose would have been interpreted by people as noble, signaling an example of a future husband and father.

He stands in a position of authority known as contrapposto, much used in classical art.

The protruding elbow is another pose often used in portraiture in European art, described by historian Joaneath Spicer as “essentially indicating boldness or control—and therefore the self-defined male role.”

But for Hedquist, the idea that the boy in the painting is wearing a costume and acting is central to his later reappraisals. According to her, “the Blue Boy is an invitation to representation”.

This process began on stage in the 19th century, with the representation of the “Little Blue Boy” in pantomime plays, often dressed in the silks, shorts and lace collar of the Blue Boy of Gainsborough. And this character was often played by actresses.

This, according to Hedquist, was the beginning of the “feminization” of the Blue Boy. “In the late 19th century,” she explains, “magazines were filled with illustrations of girls dressed as the Blue Boy.”

In 1922—the year that Gainsborough’s painting found a new home in the United States—Cole Porter presented his musical Mayfair and Montmartre, with Nelly Taylor dressed as the Blue Boy theatrically emerging from a frame and singing a song called Blue Boy Blues.

Marlene Dietrich also dressed as the Blue Boy for a theatrical comedy in 1927, while Shirley Temple did the same for the film Curly Top in 1935.

Painting had created a platform to obfuscate gender identity. The Blue Boy could be male or female in the fluid world of theatrical performances.

For Hedquist, another dimension of the story involves the Irish writer and leader of the Aesthetic Movement, Oscar Wilde. Wilde dressed in extravagant, historically-inspired clothing, often with shorts, velvet coats, cloaks and wide-brimmed hats, named after painters such as Gainsborough.

In a photograph taken by the American Napoleon Sarony in 1882, Wilde appeared in the same pose as the Blue Boy, in elegant buckled shoes and short pants.

When Wilde was arrested for being a homosexual in 1895, he became the most famous openly gay man in the world — and his photographs, taken by Sarony, were banned.

According to Hedquist, “they ended up in the first medical books that taught people how to recognize homosexuality.”

A brutal and intolerant view of same-sex attraction was ingrained, based in part on stereotypical visual “indications” of the Blue Boy.

After the Blue Boy arrived in the United States, he became famous and appeared on ceramics, fabrics, and thousands of printed reproductions. The way he was interpreted in his new country was also subject to the winds of cultural change.

Hedquist says that an episode that formed this interpretation was the so-called “lilac terror”, in the 1950s, which made gay men and women considered threats to national security and persecuted in government bodies.

Common stereotypes of gay behavior — which are now laughed at for their ignorance — such as lace cuffs and fancy shoes were mentioned as indicators of “the enemies within.”

Grotesque comic parodies of behavior considered gay have appeared in popular culture, such as in comic strips.

In Mad Magazine of September 1970, a comic book featured a character named Prissy Percy, who is mocked by American sportsman boys. The final scene reveals that Percy is the Blue Boy.

The feel and veiled message of the story is homophobic. Hedquist considers this story the Blue Boy’s first “ride”. In 1976, a Dennis the Menace story also featured the Blue Boy, who was again labeled “effeminate”.

“Emerging ideas about how people view gay men are very important to how the Blue Boy became an icon,” says Hedquist, “first as a source of ridicule and then as a reappropriation.”

The reappropriation came in the form of a gay magazine first published in 1974 called Blue Boy.

The cover of the first issue featured a photo of Dale, a boxer from Ohio, United States, named after Gainsborough’s masterpiece, but without pants and with a conveniently repositioned hat.

The magazine, which was created by businessman Don N. Embinder, was published until December 2007 and advertised products and services with Menino Azul as a recurring symbol.

“The first gay travel agency was called ‘Blue Boy,'” according to Hedquist. “They had ships and hotels where men could be openly gay, wearing Blue Boy T-shirts and carrying Blue Boy suitcases. It was a complete re-appropriation and celebration that Blue Boy was gay.”

In the period after the Stonewall Rebellion, in San Francisco (United States), in 1969, the Blue Boy was a symbol of motivation and left a legacy of several gay bars called “Blue Boy” in various parts of the world.

The Blue Boy also had an effect on the visual arts.

American artist Robert Lambert created collages of photocopied images and mailed them to his friends. Some of these images included the Blue Boy as a symbol of his sexuality.

The Blue Boy was also frequently appropriated by American potter Howard Kottler, as an option to express “explicit homosexual references”, according to art historian Vicki Halper.

But the most explicit references to the Blue Boy came in the work of another American potter, Léopold Foulem.

According to Hedquist, he “turned the timid allusions to gay content found in Lambert’s and Kottler’s work into a fully developed deluge of homosexual meaning”, with his highly provocative Blue Boy scenes with characters such as Santa Claus and Colonel Sanders.

Other artists identified as homosexuals, such as Robert Rauschenberg and Kehinde Wiley, mentioned the Blue Boy as an important influence on their later production.

Wiley has recently created a direct homage to the painting, which is on display at the Huntington Museum of Art in California (United States) — since in 1921, Henry and Arabella Huntington bought the Blue Boy from art dealer Joseph Duveen, who had acquired from the Duke of Westminster.

Wiley’s painting, which shows a 21st-century Blue Boy with dyed-blond Rastafarian braids, Apple watch and baseball cap, marks the culmination of the Gainsborough original’s two-century long journey from when it was a pillar of cultural values. traditions until he became a gay icon.

For Valerie Hedquist, The Blue Boy is a revolutionary symbol in the history of gay rights. In addition to its appeal to gay artists, its use as a brand in Blue Boy magazine in the 1970s seemed to have fabulous historical significance.

“It was the first opportunity for an open and acceptable life,” she says. “He provided a means to lead a fully public existence for gay men — and it all came through the Blue Boy.”