The comedian who jokes about his childhood sexual abuse | World

When British comedian Jonny Pelham told his analyst he was considering trying out new material about how he was sexually abused at age eight by a former friend of his parents, the professional advised him against it.

“Why?” asked Pelham, then in his early twenties. “Do you think it’s going to be too traumatic, will it bother me?”

“No,” came the reply. “It just doesn’t look very funny.”

Seeing this as a challenge, the artist began opening up to his audience (and his parents) for the first time about his traumatic childhood experiences, which took place over a two-year period.

The story served as the backdrop for his acclaimed stand-up show Off Limits, presented in 2019 at Edinburgh’s Fringe festival. Soon after, it hit living rooms across the country via the BBC’s Live at the Apollo programme.

Pelham joked that watching the show would be one hell of a way for his parents to find out the truth.

‘Trying to be more present’

Ahead of the start of his Covid-19-delayed UK debut tour, Pelham told BBC News that there is “so much shame, disgust and fear” around the subject of child sexual abuse that “we really don’t know how to talk about it. “.

He believes that comedy can be used as a way to help people heal.

“I naturally write autobiographical stuff and I just think that’s what was happening in my life,” explains the 30-year-old.

“It was not [que eu] I particularly decided to write a political show, I was trying to do a lot of things — I was trying to get into my first relationship, I was trying to be more present in my own life, I was in therapy.”

“These were subjects that I was talking about, and the only way for the public to really understand them was to talk about why all this was happening.”

While in previous years his stand-up performances focused on his unhappy love life, in Off Limits, Pelham tackles the taboo topic of his abuse in an irreverent way.

Britain’s Guardian newspaper gave his performance in Edinburgh four stars, saying: “The comedian turns his childhood trauma into a warm and deeply reflective show mixed with acid humour.”

The Times gave the same score, calling the performance “a lighthearted take on a dark theme”.

The response from viewers, says Pelham, was overwhelmingly positive.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages from other people who have had similar experiences, who said, ‘Thanks for talking about this,'” he says.

But some have suggested that he “shouldn’t joke about it.”

He thinks this is a “totally legitimate opinion” but one he doesn’t share.

“Personally, I think if we don’t talk about it, we’re going to continue to see what’s happening, which is an epidemic of child abuse that everyone is too scared to talk about.”

It is not possible to know how many children are abused because it often goes unreported, according to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), a British civil society body dedicated to protecting children.

But the British Office of National Statistics estimates that 3.1 million adults were victims of sexual abuse before the age of 16 in the UK.

This week, the Independent Survey of Child Sexual Abuse in England and Wales (IICSA) published 50 accounts that victims and survivors shared with their Truth Project.

A spokeswoman for the project said that “those who came forward described their hopes for a society where they are not afraid to speak up about their experiences and emphasized the importance of encouraging more open conversation about sexual abuse.”

Is it okay to make jokes about abuse?

Duncan Craig, founder of Survivors Manchester, an organization that supports boys and men affected by sexual abuse, emphasizes that “no one has the right to decide how another person breaks their silence” – whether “in a counseling room, in a court of law, in an art gallery through creative expression, or on stage as an actor or comedian”.

He adds, “Like all the other survivors, Jonny has carried the secret with him for years, so how he gets rid of that burden is entirely up to him.”

But Tania Woodgate, chief executive of The Male Survivors Partnership, says that while her organization “recognises that each person will have their own individual way of talking about their experience, and Jonny is no different,” she doesn’t see the funny side of the presentation. of the comedian.

“We very much agree with Jonny’s comment that we need to find new ways to talk about it and that being serious shouldn’t be the only way forward,” she says.

“However, I’m not convinced that making jokes about child sexual abuse is the way to go. Having worked with abuse victims for many years, I really have a hard time finding Jonny’s jokes amusing.”

This all comes amid a broader debate about what is acceptable in humor.

Recently, comedians like Jimmy Carr and Dave Chappelle have controversially tested the limits of comedy, in very different directions and circumstances than Pelham.

Carr caused controversy after making jokes about the Holocaust in a special on Netflix and Chappelle was accused of transphobia after claiming that “gender is a fact” and that LGBT people are “too sensitive”, also in a program of the same streaming service.

Last year, the British television network Channel 4 asked Pelham to delve a little deeper into the subject of child sexual abuse.

In a documentary, the comedian spoke to a man who was in therapy as a “non-offensive pedophile” — someone who is sexually attracted to children but swore never to act on it — and a woman who was committed to identifying potential abusers. children on the internet.

He also met Ian Ackley, who spoke out about his abuser, notorious pedophile and football coach Barry Bennell.

Ackley praised Pelham on the show, noting how his kind of humor allowed people to hear things they normally wouldn’t want to hear.

“Allowing people to laugh and see the funny side — the jokes or the ridiculousness of these things — gives them permission not to feel embarrassed,” Ackley said.

The pair agreed that part of the problem for people opening up to others is that “you have to manage their response.”

Pelham says, “People are often scared or sorry for you, and everything they feel is completely legitimate.”

“So sometimes you think, I’d rather just talk about football or whatever, rather than delve into the depth of it.”

‘No need to define life’

Pelham, who started doing stand up while at university in Newcastle, now lives with his girlfriend in Manchester.

During the lockdowns amid the pandemic, he tried to do some shows online. “They weren’t for me,” he says, noting the lack of “adrenaline and emotion.”

So instead, he’s been focusing on writing comedy scripts for various new television projects.

Late Bloomer, the 2018 Sky Comedy show he wrote and starred in, told the semi-autobiographical story of a 28-year-old virgin “with more nipples than necessary, toes together, cleft lip and a hole in the sky.” from the mouth”.

It was followed by the Channel 4 sitcom Brad Boyz, which explored his experience growing up in Bradford as the only white boy in his gang.

He says he’s at a good point in his life right now and hopes his tour can help change the “relentlessly dark” narratives surrounding victims of child sexual abuse.

“The only time we talk about it in the mainstream media is when someone murdered his family and he was actually abused as a child,” says Pelham.

“I never want to be flippant about abuse — because it’s such a serious thing — but I want to say that there are different ways to discuss it.”

“My way of speaking is just saying that it can happen to you and it’s obviously an incredibly harmful thing, but it doesn’t have to completely define your life.”