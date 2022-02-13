the latest in the world of football

Credit: Reproduction/Editing Torcedores.com

Check out today’s news (12)!

Palmeiras fan shot at Allianz Parque dies in hospital

The Military Police of São Paulo announced late this Saturday afternoon (12) that a Palmeiras fan died after being shot in confusion in the surroundings of Allianz Parque after the Club World Cup final.

Did Flamengo win? Vice of Palmeiras in Libertadores, Kenedy celebrates World Cup title with provocation

Kenedy played the last Libertadores for Flamengo, but could not help the club overcome Verdão in the final. Today, he posted a provocation to alviverde after winning the World Cup with the Chelsea shirt.

Should I have stayed? Felipe Melo responds to Palmeiras’ “mistake” after defeat in the World Cup final

On social media, Felipe Melo spoke about his departure from Palmeiras. Through likes on his Twitter profile, he indicated that he would have stayed had the board met his demands, as the athlete wanted a new two-year bond.

likes from felipe melo showing that he wanted to stay pic.twitter.com/svpS0uSNkc — Nicolas_Palestra (@nicolaspalmeir5) February 12, 2022

Crying and dejected, Luan receives support from fans after Palmeiras’ defeat at the World Cup; watch

Luan is the absolute starter of Palmeiras and a man trusted by coach Abel Ferreira, but once again he ended up being the ‘villain’ of the World Cup, now with an accidental penalty at the end of the second half of extra time.

Dudu sends a message to Palmeiras fans after defeat in the Club World Cup and makes a prediction

It was the first time that Dudu played in the Club World Cup for Palmeiras. The forward played well, but missed some chances to define the match when the game was still tied without goals.

Cicinho does not forgive and provokes Palmeiras after runner-up in the World Cup; watch

World champion with São Paulo in 2005, Cicinho did not miss the chance to provoke Palmeiras after losing the World Cup to Chelsea.