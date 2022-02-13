The sky is not the limit | Wheels of Curiosity, Photo of the Surface of Venus and More

Some probes on Mars are “dying” or deteriorating, but others continue to crash their missions very well. The prospects for future missions to the Red Planet are also optimistic, including those of Elon Musk, who already intends to put the Starship to flight later this year.

These and other space news that “rocked” the most this week can be found in the compilation below. Come on?

Image of one of Curiosity’s wheels in late January 2022 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

One of NASA’s most iconic planetary exploration robots is well-worn. In January, NASA published some new images produced by Curiosity’s cameras and its wheels caught the public’s attention on social media.

Of course NASA was already aware of the wear problems. The Curiosity team receives images of its wheels every 500 m, a distance that, by the way, has increased to 1 km. This means that the space agency has already managed to better protect the equipment by sending commands to Curiosity to roam.

The characteristics of the night side of Venus and the airglow in its atmosphere (Image: Reproduction/NASA/APL/NRL)

NASA shared images from the Parker Solar Probe, which recorded the first visible-light images of the surface of Venus during two flybys it made of the planet in 2021. and the so-called airglow, a glowing ring around the atmosphere.

Observations of the planet’s night side revealed a range of information about the surface, such as continental regions, plains and plateaus. This would not be possible if the probe were looking at the dayside of Venus, as all the light on the Venusian surface would be overshadowed by the intense heat. Even on the night side of Venus, temperatures hover around 860°C.

Explosions of solar energy can damage electrical grids and electronic equipment in orbit (Image: Reproduction/NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Genna Duberstein)

A solar storm affected up to 40 Starlink satellites, recently launched by SpaceX, a company owned by Elon Musk. They appear to have deviated from their routes due to the increase in the density of the atmosphere, being “pulled” downwards. The risks are just re-entering the atmosphere, burning in the process.

SpaceX often releases satellites from launch rockets into a low orbit, so they can be quickly discarded in the event of a failure. However, in this case, the altitude left them vulnerable to the effects of the geomagnetic storm. The company claims that, in case of loss of satellites, there will be no debris on the Earth’s surface, nor will it become space junk.

Humanity would get to Mars faster with new propulsion technologies (Image: Reproduction/Unplash/Mike Kiev)

The trip to Mars could take a few months, depending on the technology and mass the spacecraft needs to carry, including the crew and the fuel itself. Therefore, a mission like Perseverance, for example, takes approximately six months to reach its destination. But with an Earth-based laser system, a spacecraft could land on the Red Planet in just 45 days.

The system, according to a new proposal presented in a study, would rely on a 10-meter-wide ground-based laser array to propel the craft from a reflector installed on it. The beams would superheat the hydrogen plasma in that reflector to get the speed needed to reach another planet. Without the weight of the usual fuel, the spacecraft would gain much more speed — it would pass the Moon in just eight hours.

Artist’s concept of the exoplanet Proxima d (Image: Reproduction/ESO/L. Sidewalk)

There’s a new planet candidate orbiting Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Sun. The object, called Proxima d, was discovered using the radial velocity method, which is when a massive body moves its star slightly as it orbits it. . However, it remains to be confirmed whether this candidate is, in fact, a planet.

Proxima Centauri already has a confirmed orbiting world (Proxima b) and another recently discovered candidate (Proxima c). The new object completes a revolution around its star every 5 days.

Representation of the lander Vikram, from the Chandayaan-2 mission, which failed to land on the Moon in 2019 (Image: Reproduction/ISRO)

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission will be the country’s next attempt at the difficult task of landing a probe on the Moon, and that is expected to happen in August of this year. The launch was initially scheduled for the end of 2020, but the schedule was affected due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

The landing is expected to take place at the lunar south pole, the same region where the Vikram lander failed to land in 2019 during the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Because of the hard work of my team, solar power has improved. At the start of the year we thought we’d stop collecting science for six months; now I’ll be operating for most of the summer. This is all “bonus” science since I’ve completed my main mission goals. pic.twitter.com/ovC52IjIVo — NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) June 25, 2021

The InSight mission, which studies the interior of Mars, could stop working later this year because of the gradual accumulation of dust on its solar panels. According to NASA, between May and June, power will drop below what is needed to maintain the probe’s full functionality.

Since 2018, InSight has been investigating geological processes on the Red Planet, but frequent dust storms have been a constant obstacle to the probe’s efficiency. NASA even created a ploy for robotic instruments to clean the sand off the panels, but unfortunately, the savings achieved of 1% to 3% do not compete with the pace of Martian storms.

After some dusty weather delays, it’s time to celebrate the #MarsHelicopter‘s first flight of 2022! The rotorcraft flew for the 19th time on the Red Planet, soaring for 99.98 seconds over ~62 meters. pic.twitter.com/akSWkbPuST — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) February 8, 2022

The Ingenuity helicopter has flown for the 19th time to Mars, the first after nearly a month of delays. Its last flight since then was in December and the team decided not to put it in the air during the month of January due to the large sandstorm that occurred near Jezero Crater.

Everything went well with the small helicopter, which flew for 99.98 seconds, and moved approximately 62 meters, proving once again that NASA’s technology is ready for flights on planets with a thin atmosphere like Mars.

Elon Musk during a presentation with the Starship system mounted in the background (Image: Reproduction/SpaceX)

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, held a presentation on Thursday (10) to bring updates on the development of the Starship rocket. Among the novelties, he announced that the orbital test flights of the vehicle will take place before the end of the year. Environmental approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may be granted in March.

During the presentation, the reusable system consisting of the Super Heavy and the Starship appeared behind the businessman. If successful, each Starship could be released every six to eight hours, while booster packs could be renewed every hour.

NuSTAR detected high-energy X-rays from nearby auroras at Jupiter’s north and south poles.

The radiation of aurorae on Jupiter has been slightly better understood, thanks to a new study that has uncovered an important missing piece of the puzzle. Scientists already knew the origin of low-energy X-rays, formed by ions driven by the planet’s magnetic field, but nothing was yet known about high-energy X-rays.

With new research using the NuSTAR instrument, astronomers have found that high-energy (i.e. shorter wavelength) X-rays in Jovian auroras exist, but are too faint to be detected by previous instruments. This weaker radiation is created by electrons traveling through the magnetic field and being attracted to atmospheric atoms at the poles, like magnets. So they need to slow down and the “wasted” energy converts into X-ray light.

