the stories, teams, quarterbacks and everything about the NFL final between Bengals and Rams

Super Bowl LVI between Bengals and Rams takes place this Sunday at 8 pm (Brasilia), broadcast by ESPN on Star+

The time has come! The Super Bowl LVI, between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Ramsthis Sunday (13), at 20:00 (Brasilia) with Abre o Jogo from 18:30 (Brasilia) and broadcast by ESPN on Star+will crown the 2021 season champion of NFL.

To stay on top of everything happening at SoFi Stadium, the ESPN.com.br prepared a guide for fans of the oval ball, or even those not so close, to stay on top of everything.

The stars, the story, the stage, the coaches…see everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI below:

The game

The never-before-seen final will be played between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals have already reached two other Super Bowls — in the 1981 and 1988 seasons — and lost to the San Francisco 49ers in both.. Therefore, Cincinnati could win its first title this Sunday.

The Rams are in their fifth Super Bowl, having been runners-up in the 1979, 2001 and 2018 seasons, and winners in 1999.when the franchise was in St.Louis

The stage

It took 55 years for a team to play the Super Bowl at home, with the taboo broken last year by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Vince Lombardi trophy against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, for the second time in a row a team will play the NFL decision at their stadium, as SoFi Stadium is home to the Rams and Chargers.

The stadium opened in 2020 and cost an incredible $5 billion. It is one of the most modern sports arenas in the world and will now host the big game.

Who will do the halftime show?

The halftime attraction will feature rap and hip-hop stars: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mari J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.

How much does the “joke” cost?

With fewer tickets available to the public with each passing day and taking inflation into account, obviously prices have continued to rise compared to previous years. Given how much a ticket to the first Super Bowl cost, then…

the teams

Founded in 1967, the Cincinnati Bengals literally only exist thanks to a rival. It was Paul Brown, who created the Cleveland Browns and coached the team, who also founded the Bengals and directed the team early in its history. No wonder the name of the stadium where the Bengals play is Paul Brown Stadium. In the 70s and 80s, Cincinnati was relevant, reaching two Super Bowls. But his longest run to the playoffs came between 2011 and 2015, with five appearances. The franchise has racked up eight straight playoff losses and a 31-year postseason drought. But he broke everything this year and can finally bury the curse with the NFL title.

Today, Ohio may partly support the Bengals, but the Rams were born there first. In 1936, the team’s history as the Cleveland Rams began. In 1945, the franchise finally moved to Los Angeles and was a powerhouse, despite not winning titles, in the 70’s and 80’s. The team stayed in LA until 1994. It took 21 years and a Super Bowl cup in St. Louis. . Three years after being runner-up, the Rams can return to the top of the NFL.

In the regular season…

During the regular season, the teams’ campaigns may have been very different, but the characteristics of both are very similar: strong air attack, land defense that stops almost everything and rarely bets on rush play.

the quarterbacks

Despite both being number 1 draft picks 11 years apart (2009 for Stafford and 2020 for Burrow), the path taken by both in the NFL to reach this Super Bowl is quite different.

At SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers, on one side we will have the youth of Burrow, who is 25 years old and has only 29 games in the NFL in just two years in the league. On the other, will be Stafford, 34 years old recently and 188 games in his career.

While Burrow had a team to match his talent right away, Stafford suffered in the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions, one of the worst franchises in NFL history.

Stafford still led the Lions to the playoffs in three seasons, but failed to win. And now, in his first year with the Rams, he’s already in the Super Bowl.





the targets

It’s almost impossible to imagine this Sunday’s final without thinking about Cooper Kupp or Ja’Marr Chase entering the end zone with the ball. Today, both are two of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Kupp made history by leading the NFL in 2021 with 1947 rushing yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. Chase, in his first year, was 4th in the NFL in receiving yards (1455) and 3rd in aerial touchdowns (13).

the technicians

Sean McVay is 36 years old and is already playing in his second Super Bowl and with athletes in the squad who are as old or older than he is. In five years in the NFL, there’s no doubt that McVay is already one of the best in the league.

This year’s final not only brings together two new generation coaches, but also two former co-workers. Zac Taylor, 38, has coached the Bengals since 2019. But in 2017 and 2018 he coached quarterbacks for the Rams, reporting to McVay. Taylor was on the Super Bowl campaign with the Los Angeles team in 2018.