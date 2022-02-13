Thiago Silva repeats for Chelsea the penalty already committed with the PSG and Seleção shirts | international football

The coincidence did not go unnoticed on social media, with references to at least two times when Thiago Silva committed similar penalties. Both took place in 2015. And just like this Saturday, in decisive games. First, in March, with the shirt of his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, curiously against Chelsea, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

– I heard and read some situations where “Thiago was in bad health, he was with…” What was the word? That I had a headache. I said, “hey, does Thiago have a problem with his head after everything I’ve been through in my life to get to where I am and is he having a problem with this or that?”. It was an incredible untruth that they were writing and creating in people’s heads. Consequently, then come these two facts, these two mistakes, which were really glaring mistakes like that. But the two were very similar and with the same intention. Not with the intention of touching the ball, but with the intention of a defender to let the striker down. I particularly use this type of situation a lot to go up before the attacker and with my forearm to prevent him from going up and, if he goes up, he can still take me up. So it went both ways.