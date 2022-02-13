Thiago Silva repeats for Chelsea the penalty already committed with the PSG and Seleção shirts | international football

The impulse to fight for the ball with the head, with an increasingly dangerous slip in times of VAR: the arm raised above the head. In the career of defender Thiago Silva, the mistake seems to be becoming recurrent. The most recent example happened this Saturday, when the defender put his hand on the ball when he went up with Gustavo Gómez in the Chelsea area, generating the penalty that resulted in the equalizing goal of Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final, which is underway.
The coincidence did not go unnoticed on social media, with references to at least two times when Thiago Silva committed similar penalties. Both took place in 2015. And just like this Saturday, in decisive games. First, in March, with the shirt of his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, curiously against Chelsea, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
That penalty put Chelsea ahead in extra time, but Thiago Silva redeemed himself by scoring the goal of the 2-2 draw that guaranteed PSG’s qualification to the quarterfinals.
penalty! Thiago Silva puts his hand on the ball, and the referee scores at 24′ of the 2nd Half
Soon after, in June, in the Copa América played in Chile, again Thiago Silva raised his arm too much, and Paraguay won the penalty that guaranteed a 1-1 draw against Brazil in the quarterfinals. The game went to the penalty shootout, and the Paraguayan team got the spot in the semifinal (watch the bid above).
In interview with ge, given in October last yearThiago Silva talked about the repercussion of those penalties and admitted that raising the arm is a resource used to take advantage of the opponent.
– I heard and read some situations where “Thiago was in bad health, he was with…” What was the word? That I had a headache. I said, “hey, does Thiago have a problem with his head after everything I’ve been through in my life to get to where I am and is he having a problem with this or that?”. It was an incredible untruth that they were writing and creating in people’s heads. Consequently, then come these two facts, these two mistakes, which were really glaring mistakes like that. But the two were very similar and with the same intention. Not with the intention of touching the ball, but with the intention of a defender to let the striker down. I particularly use this type of situation a lot to go up before the attacker and with my forearm to prevent him from going up and, if he goes up, he can still take me up. So it went both ways.
