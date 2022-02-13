Today’s Federal Lottery Result, Saturday 5638

The Federal Lottery returns today, Saturday, February 12, with contest 5638. The prize of the day is R$ 500 thousand and the results will be announced at 19:00 today, 02/12/22. See if you are the winner of one of the five prizes in Saturday’s Federal Lottery result.

57951 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

22106 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

58855 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

74625 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

19625 – Prize of R$ 18.3 thousand

Result of Saturday’s Federal Lottery 5638

How to win on Saturday’s Federal Lottery result

The player who has the ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five draws of the result of the Federal lottery contest 5638 wins one of the main prizes.

The payout order works from the lowest to the highest prize, that is: the bet that has the numbers drawn first wins the lowest amount. Tickets that are not awarded one of the top five amounts may also be billed.

Also, you can win by hitting:

One of the five numbers drawn for the top prizes or the first prize unit

Thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes

The final ten identical to one of the three preceding or following the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

How to receive the Federal result award?

The prize resulting from the Federal lottery can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than BRL 1,903.98, the winner can also withdraw at lottery outlets. In addition, it is important to remember that Caixa Lotteries prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

The draw is held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, in São Paulo, and is broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

Next Federal lottery draw

The next draw of the Federal lottery contest 5639 is scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, starting at 19:00 (Brasilia time). The prize is estimated at R$ 500,000 and tickets can be purchased at lottery houses or from licensed street vendors.

Check out the latest Federal results at the DCI