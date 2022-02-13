TRF-5 maintains fine imposed by ANS to Unimed Maceió

The 1st Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region (TRF-5) confirmed the decision of the first degree and maintained a fine of R$ 64 thousand imposed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) to Unimed Maceió for non-payment of fees to an anesthesiologist. after cesarean delivery performed in an insured.

The procedure took place in August 2010, in Recife (PE). According to the appeal, the health plan operator claimed that the fault for the non-payment of the fees was the professional, who would have refused to receive the amount established by the table of Maceió (AL), and the beneficiary herself, for not having requested reimbursement of the payment of R$ 550 reais, advanced by her to the doctor.

In the first instance, the 5th Federal Court in Alagoas understood that the health plan contracted by the pregnant woman had national coverage, so the company could not have refused to pay the fees.

He also observed that, when authorizing the cesarean delivery, the operator assumed responsibility for paying the anesthesiologist, whose presence is essential for the procedure.

In the sentence, he also highlighted that Unimed could have reimbursed the beneficiary from the moment the ANS administrative procedure was instituted, which resulted in the application of the fine.

Thus, according to the 5th Court, the company could have repaired the error if it had made the reimbursement up to the date of the issuance of the infraction notice – which took place about five months after the surgical procedure, but chose not to proceed in this way. As a result, he kept the fine.

Dissatisfied, the company appealed the decision, and the case reached the TRF-5. When casting his vote, federal judge Roberto Wanderley Nogueira, rapporteur of the case, highlighted that the operator violated article 12, item II, of Law No. 9,656/1998, by failing to remunerate the anesthesiologist.

“If it is verified that the operator did not reimburse the expenses with the anesthesiologist’s fees spent directly by the plaintiff consumer, the occurrence of voluntary and effective repair cannot be recognized”, the rapporteur recorded.

Based on this understanding, the 1st Panel unanimously concluded that the penalty imposed by the ANS resulted from a regular administrative procedure, in addition to the fact that the company did not present any evidence capable of annulling the fine. With information from the TRF-5 press office.

0806166-36.2016.4.05.8000