UFC 271 takes place this Saturday with a title fight and Brazilians in action; check – 02/12/2022

The rematch atmosphere will be present at UFC 271, which takes place this Saturday (12), in Houston (USA). The main event will feature the second fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the organization’s middleweight belt. Unlike 2019, the first time the fighters faced each other, now it is Adesanya who occupies the post of champion of the category.

In addition, UFC 271 will feature a duel of giants in its co-main event. With an eye on a future opportunity to dispute the title of the heavyweight division, Derrick Lewis will face Australian Tai Tuivasa, who has been rocked by an important sequence of victories in Ultimate.

UFC 271 will also feature two Brazilians in action. On the main card, for the lightweight division, Renato Moicano will face the American Alexander Hernandez. Already on the preliminary card, for the bantamweight division, the tough Douglas D’Silva will get into action and will face Sergey Morozov.

Rematch and belt in dispute

With UFC 271, the Ultimate returns to Houston with an exciting rematch for the middleweight belt between champion Israel Adesanya and #1 ranked and former division champion Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya (22-1) dethroned Whittaker in front of the largest crowd in UFC history in an arena at UFC 243 in 2019. Since then, he has made memorable title defenses against Marvin Vettori, Paulo Borrachinha and Yoel Romero. Adesanya now intends to stop Whittaker again to maintain his spot at the top of the middleweight division and continue building his legacy as one of the UFC’s most dominant champions.

Former champion Whittaker (23-5) tries this Saturday, at UFC 271, to even the score between the two. Throughout his UFC career, the winner of “The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes” has secured spectacular victories over Jared Cannonier, Derek Brunson and Yoel Romero (twice). Whittaker is now looking to regain his middleweight belt, becoming the first fighter to submit Adesanya in MMA.

Co-main event knockout duel

In the co-main event of UFC 271, No. 3 Derrick Lewis faces No. 11 Tai Tuivasa in a much-anticipated showdown between two heavyweight knockouts.

Derrick Lewis (26-6) aims to prove he belongs at the top of the heavyweight division with yet another submission over Tuivasa. With 21 of his 26 KO wins, Lewis holds the record for the most knockouts in UFC history (13) and most submissions in UFC heavyweight history (13).

Tai Tuivasa (13-3), meanwhile, is determined to climb the heavyweight rankings, extending his winning streak with an impressive knockout victory over Lewis. With a 92% knockout rate, Tai has won 12 of his 13 KO wins and is currently on a four-game winning streak.

Two Brazilians in action at UFC 271

This Saturday, two Brazilians will be in action in the octagon of the Toyota Center. For the lightweight, Renato Moicano (15-4-1) is looking to start a winning streak after the positive result in his last fight in June last year, defeating American Alexander Hernandez (13-4). At bantamweight, Douglas D’Silva (27-4 1NC) wants to continue his momentum in the division against Sergey Morozov (17-4).

FULL CARD:

UFC 271

Houston, Texas (USA)

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Main card (00h, Brasilia time)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast

Preliminary card (20h, Brasilia time)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O’Neill

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant

Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence

Middleweight: AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun

Bantamweight: Douglas D’Silva vs Sergey Morozov

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs Mike Mathetha

Heavyweight: William Knight v Maxim Grishin