Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky.| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday that he was in favor of a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis and that the country would not succumb to Russian provocations. “We are in favor of a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict,” Zelensky said during a telephone conversation with the Belgian politician, according to a statement from his office.

The president reiterated that Kiev understands “all risks” in the face of the threat of an attack due to the deployment of more than 100,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and “is prepared for any scenario”. However, he noted that Ukraine has lived in this state since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and armed conflict in the east of the country between Moscow-backed pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army erupted.

Zelensky reiterated that currently “the worst enemy is panic” that can be generated by warnings from the West, especially the US, of an imminent Russian attack as early as next week. The Ukrainian president and Michel discussed the measures being taken to promote de-escalation and achieve peace in Donbass within existing negotiation formats, in particular the Normandy Format (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France).