Ukraine’s President Says “The Worst Enemy Is Panic”

Several countries are asking their citizens to leave Ukraine in the face of the threat of Russian invasion. For his part, the Ukrainian President calls for calm, stressing that the biggest enemy is panic. The United States appeals to Moscow to reduce its military presence in the region so that peace is possible through diplomacy.

Around Ukraine, everything seems to be in place or almost. In Belarus, the Russians carry out military exercises, in Poland, there are US reinforcements arriving and even the Ukrainians themselves are fine-tuning their defense, as shown by military exercises along the border with Crimea.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says that currently “the worst enemy is panic” that can be generated by warnings from the West, especially the US, about an imminent Russian attack, sometime next week. He claims to be in favor of a diplomatic solution, but guarantees that the country will not bow to Russia’s provocations.

“We are in favor of a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict,” Zelensky said during a telephone conversation with Charles Michel, reads a statement from the presidency’s office, quoted by the Efe news agency.

Zelensky reiterated that Kiev (Ukrainian capital), understands “all the risks” in the face of the threat of an attack due to the deployment of more than 100,000 Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine and says that the country “is prepared for any scenario”.

President Zelensky recalled, however, that Ukraine has lived in this state since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and armed conflict began in the east of the country between pro-Russian separatists supported by Moscow and the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian President and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the measures being taken to promote de-escalation and achieve peace in Donbas within existing negotiation formats, in particular the Normandy Format (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France).

Zelensky stressed the importance of unity and coordination of political and diplomatic efforts to unblock the peace process and restore stability, according to the same press release.

The Ukrainian president thanked Michel and EU leaders for keeping their diplomats in the country and reiterated Ukraine’s demand that pre-emptive sanctions be imposed on Russia to prevent “the Kremlin’s aggressive intentions”, something the EU does not contemplate.

It prepares an unprecedented sanctions package in case Russia decides to invade the neighboring country.

Zelensky and Michel also discussed how to increase Ukraine’s defense and financial capabilities in light of the Russian threat and the risk of destabilizing the economy.

Ukraine thanked the EU for the EUR 1,200 million macro-financial aid package granted to the former Soviet republic.

KNOW MORE: