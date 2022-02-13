Ukrainian crisis: US Secretary of State says ‘diplomatic path remains open’ | World

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Saturday (12) that the diplomatic path remains open in the event of the Ukrainian crisis, but defended the continued departure of US diplomats from Ukraine.

“We have ordered the departure of most Americans who are still in the US embassy in Kiev,” Blinken said after meeting with representatives from Japan and South Korea in Honolulu.

“The risk of military action by Russia is still high enough and the threat is imminent enough that it is the most prudent thing to do,” he added.

This Sunday (13), Americans began to leave the Ukrainian province of Donetsk, controlled by pro-Russian rebels. See the VIDEO above.

Phone call between Biden and Putin

On Saturday, US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke for about an hour by phone, but neither side announced any significant progress in negotiations to end the Ukrainian crisis.

The crisis occurs because Russia has increased the presence of the military around Ukraine. The United States sees this increase as an invasion risk – something Moscow denies.

Diplomatic solution still possible

Blinken told a news conference that there was still an “open path” for diplomacy in the Ukraine crisis.