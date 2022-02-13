Under pressure from olavistas and isolated, Bolsonaro makes a high-risk trip

With no destination and without being received by the main leaders of the democratic world, President Jair Bolsonaro launches himself on a high-risk international trip. The path and agenda, however, were partly the result of strong pressure on the part of the Olavist wing within the government and follow an electoral logic.

This Monday, against the recommendations of the Institutional Security Office itself and warned by foreign governments, Bolsonaro leaves for Moscow, where he meets with Vladimir Putin.

The president is seen as an international pariah, criticized among foreign delegations and shunned by democratic leaders. Even within the Itamaraty, a wing aware of the international hesitation that the country is experiencing is trying to avoid asking for bilateral meetings with foreign heads of state at summit meetings, such as the G20.

In three years of Bolsonaro’s government, there were many occasions of embarrassing speeches by the president in conversations with foreign leaders. One of them, with the former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, bordered on machismo and indiscretion. Those who followed the meeting say that the Japanese man, after a few seconds of silence, laughed. But the incident raised the alert in the protocol about the need to adopt a policy of damage containment.

In November 2021, in Rome, Bolsonaro’s agenda without meetings with the other G20 leaders opened up the isolation.

Putin, who has already praised Bolsonaro’s masculinity, would be an outlet to try to undo the pariah image. Both in terms of business, in the military field and in the alliance of ultra-conservative values.

The Russian, a decade ago, also came to the rescue of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, accused in a sex scandal, hiring prostitutes and even a minor. At the time, he claimed that the Italian would not be charged if he was gay, that Berlusconi had a “special attitude towards beautiful sex” and that the attacks were “envy”.

But Bolsonaro arrives at a time of high risk. Sources in Moscow told the column that the Kremlin’s focus this week is not Bolsonaro. The day before the meeting between the two leaders, Putin will receive a visit from Olaf Scholz, the new German chancellor and who will try to convince the Russian to negotiate a peaceful solution to the crisis involving Ukraine.

Bolsonaro has already been guided by Itamaraty and his closest advisors to be only “superficial” when debating the Ukrainian crisis. The focus of the trip will be to give clear signals to his base, in the midst of the electoral campaign, that the president is not isolated in the world.

In recent months, away from the spotlight, Russians and Brazilians have been very in tune in voting and debates at the UN related to the role of women, LGBT and cultural and gender issues.

The government also hopes to close a supply of fertilizers with the Russians. According to FAO, there is a shortage of the product in the international market and that could end up affecting Brazilian agriculture. With an eye on tailoring agribusiness support for the election in the second half of the year, Bolsonaro will use the trip to leave Moscow with concrete advantages for the sector.

Inside the Itamaraty, the fear on the part of diplomacy is that Bolsonaro will expand his international isolation with the trip. The problem would not be visiting Moscow, an important partner in previous governments. The question is about the message that the trip would send, at this moment.

Military personnel who advocate a closer relationship between the country and NATO have also expressed concern, which has led the government to proliferate messages of support for the Ukrainian authorities in recent days.

There is also fear that Putin, under pressure from the West, will turn Bolsonaro into an instrument of his propaganda. Without international experience, the Brazilian could end up serving the Kremlin.

Olavistas press for stop in Budapest

After Moscow, Bolsonaro arrives on the 17th in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. Until 2019, no chancellor had even paid an official visit to the Hungarians, an insignificant country in Brazilian diplomatic relations. Trade is also minimal, while investments are not even part of the bilateral agenda.

Since Bolsonaro’s inauguration, however, Budapest has become a prime destination for the radical wing of the government, including former Chancellor Ernesto Araújo, Minister Damares Alves and Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

Now, the parade of the highest government level in Budapest is the result of direct pressure from the Olavist wing within the Executive. Prime Minister Viktor Orban represents the symbol of a far-right project that has taken hold. In a decade in power, he controlled the press, the judiciary, parliament, universities, rewritten the country’s history, limited NGO actions, attacked minorities and undermined democracy.

Sources at Itamaraty indicate that the stop on the far-right ally was a request led by Filipe Martins, an advisor to the Presidency and the target of controversy for his references to the extremist movement.

Fervent Bolsonarists and radical disciples of Olavo de Carvalho in the government will also be able to accompany the president. Several of them received authorization to leave their duties between February 13 and 23, already published in the Federal Official Gazette and signed by Minister Gilson Machado, of Tourism.

A group linked to the audiovisual sector and promotion of culture will also be part of the trip.

On the same day that Bolsonaro will be in Budapest, local entities hold a meeting on proposals to change the education of children, with some of the main international names of reactionary thought.

On the conference agenda are topics such as “Feminism x Women”, a questioning about the role of schools in gender and sexual orientation issues and the role of education in shaping national identity. Another theme is still an attack against multiculturalism, pointing out how the French model of integration has led to a crisis in society.

There is not even a lack of debate about the values ​​that the series “Sex and the City” bring to society.

Among Brazilian diplomats, however, Bolsonaro’s rapprochement with Orban also poses risks to the country. The Hungarian faces an election in April and, for the first time, is in serious danger of being defeated. Bolsonaro’s endorsement of the Hungarian leader, therefore, is seen in Europe as a “huge miscalculation”.