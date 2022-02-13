Understand how the site to consult forgotten money will work – News

THE BC (Central Bank) will resume from zero hours this Monday (14) the consultation of money forgotten in bank accounts through the new website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

According to the BC, both the consultation and the request for redemption of the stopped value must be carried out at the new address. It will not be possible to consult or request values ​​on the main BC website.

The new address was created after the increase in access demand caused a crash on the Central Bank’s portal, on January 24 of this year, when the SRV (Values ​​Receivable System)which allows the population to check if they have money in closed accounts with available balance or due to fees improperly charged in credit operations, for example.





The query for forgotten values ​​will be carried out in two phases. The BC calculates that there are R$ 3.9 billion in values ​​forgotten in financial institutions in this first stage, of 28 million CPF and CNPJ. In total, it is R$ 8 billion.





See the step-by-step guide to ask

– Access the address valorareceber.bcb.gov.br from 02/14;

– Use the CPF or CNPJ to find out if you have any amount to receive;

– If not, the consultation is over. But, if you have, the person will receive a date when it will be possible to know the value and withdraw the amount.

– Access will need to be done with login and password gov.br, domain of the federal government. THE address is on this site

– If you don’t already have it, you can do it through this site, for android or iOS phones.

– The required degree of authentication, which includes face verification or confirmation of data via open banking, for example, must be at a silver or gold level.

– In this government material, there is a brief explanation of each of them. In summary, the higher the login security level, the higher the certification. After creating the login, you will need to return to the exclusive BC page (valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br) for this service to access the information.

– If you have money to receive, after making the request, with the login gov.brit will be necessary to return to the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the informed date to have access to the amount and request the transfer.





– If you miss the redemption date, just go through the request process again, with other dates that will be made available by the system.

– If the money is stopped, but you take a long time to request a withdrawal, it will not stop being yours. When you apply, it will be deposited. Until this is done, it will be stuck in the forgotten account.





Precautions to avoid scams



See below the guidelines of the Central Bank

– The only site to consult the SVR and request values ​​is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

– The Central Bank does not send links or contact citizens to deal with amounts receivable or to confirm their personal data.

– No one is authorized to contact the citizen on behalf of the Central Bank or the Values ​​Receivable System.

– Therefore, the citizen should never click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram.

– The citizen must not make any type of payment to have access to the values. It’s a hit!

– Finally, an important information: only after the citizen has accessed the system (or if he has already accessed it on the 24th and 25th of January) and only in the case of asking for the redemption without indicating a Pix key, the financial institution that the citizen has chosen will contact him to carry out the transfer. Even in this very specific case, this institution cannot ask citizens to provide their personal data or password.



Source: Central Bank



