Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams











© Reproduction/Pixabay

In some cases, symptoms may disappear after about five days. But for other children, symptoms don’t go away quickly. Playback/Pixabay





While the Opemicron variant has a reputation for causing a much milder form of Covid-19, doctors are beginning to realize that there is something that appears to be unique to this variant. “We were seeing more Covid-19 positive patients with laryngotracheobronchitis (or croup), something we hadn’t seen during previous phases of Covid-19 outbreaks,” Ashley Keilman, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist at Seattle Children’s Hospital, explained in United States.

+ Covid-19: cats have more symptoms and dogs more viral load, reveals study

The phenomenon isn’t just Seattle. American pediatricians are noticing an increase in the number of cases of croup, a disease often caused by respiratory parainfluenza viruses. Croup is an inflammation of the trachea and larynx usually caused by a contagious viral infection that causes coughing, stridor (a high-pitched, high-pitched sound when breathing), and sometimes difficulty breathing. That is, the upper airways become inflamed, making breathing difficult. As children have smaller airways than adults, it is more common among little ones.

In some cases, symptoms may disappear after about five days. But for other children, symptoms don’t just go away with home treatments.

A preprint study – meaning it was not peer-reviewed or published in a journal – found that patients infected with Omicron are much more likely to catch this disease: 2.8% of croup cases tested positive during Delta. , against 48.2% during Ômicron.

“Omicron has proven to be an upper respiratory disease and a disease in the upper airways rather than the lower airways in the lungs. What we’re seeing are viral infections, croup is severe and it puts kids in intensive care regularly,” said Indi Trehan, study co-author and assistant physician in infectious disease and virology and emergency medicine at Seattle Children’s. “Any parent will tell you, it’s one of the scariest things, seeing your child not being able to breathe,” she added. “So this early sign of high rates of Omicron croup is quite concerning.”