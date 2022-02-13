US orders the withdrawal of almost all soldiers held in Ukraine – News









The United States has ordered the withdrawal of almost all soldiers it held in Ukraine to “redeploy them elsewhere in Europe,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced Saturday.

THE american secretary of defenseLloyd Austin, decided to transfer 160 soldiers from the Florida National Guard “who advised and trained Ukrainian forces,” the statement said, as Washington spoke of the imminent possibility of a Russian invasion.

“This repositioning does not constitute a change in our determination to support Ukrainian forces, but it will provide flexibility to reassure our allies and avoid any aggression,” added Kirby.











Since 2015, the reservists of the United States National Guard take turns training the Ukrainian Army along with soldiers from other NATO countries, mainly Canadians and Germans.

Earlier this Saturday, the US embassy in Kiev ordered the departure of its non-essential personnel. Several European countries have recommended that their citizens leave Ukraine.





