US Security Adviser Says Russia Has Accelerated Military Activity on Ukraine Border | World

US Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that Russia had accelerated its military activity along the Ukrainian border.

He also said, in an interview with American television, that the world “needs to be prepared” and that Moscow can stage a pretext for invasion.

“The US will not give Russia the opportunity of a ‘surprise attack’ on Ukraine,” said Sullivan, who assured that he would continue to share intelligence information with this eastern European country.

Sullivan, who participated in the program “State of the Union”, of the American network CNN, did not comment on the possibility of a Russian invasion on Wednesday (16), according to speculation published in the American press.

“We can’t exactly predict the day, but we’ve been saying for some time now that we’re in a window of opportunity, and an invasion could start – major military action could start – by Russia in Ukraine at any time. That includes the week before the final of the Olympics,” Sullivan said.

He refers to the Winter Olympics, which take place in Beijing, and which end on February 20th.

Also on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for Russia to de-escalate the Ukrainian crisis – and warned that sanctions would be applied in the event of an invasion.

He spoke to the country’s press on the eve of a trip to Kiev and Moscow for diplomatic talks and meetings.

2 of 2 Ukraine is located between NATO members and Russia and its allies — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Ukraine is located between NATO members and Russia and their allies — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Biden will talk to Zelenskiy

Ukrainian and US Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Joe Biden will meet this Sunday, the Ukrainian leader’s spokesman said.

In a statement, Sergii Nykyforov said the two leaders “will discuss the security situation and ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.”

US OSCE officials leave Donetsk, Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Saturday (12) that the diplomatic path remains open in the event of the Ukrainian crisis, but defended the continued departure of US diplomats from Ukraine.

“We have ordered the departure of most Americans who are still in the US embassy in Kiev,” Blinken said after meeting with representatives from Japan and South Korea in Honolulu.

“The risk of military action by Russia is still high enough and the threat is imminent enough that it is the most prudent thing to do,” he added.

This Sunday (13), Americans began to leave the Ukrainian province of Donetsk, controlled by pro-Russian rebels. See the VIDEO above.

Phone call between Biden and Putin

On Saturday, US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke for about an hour by phone, but neither side announced any significant progress in negotiations to end the Ukrainian crisis.

The crisis occurs because Russia has increased the presence of the military around Ukraine. The United States sees this increase as an invasion risk – something Moscow denies.

Diplomatic solution still possible

Blinken told a news conference that there was still an “open path” for diplomacy in the Ukraine crisis.

“A diplomatic path to resolve this crisis, a crisis created by the concentration of Russian forces around Ukraine, that diplomatic path remains open,” the secretary of state said.

Pope calls for crisis in Ukraine to be resolved through peace

Pope Francis called on Sunday that the crisis in Ukraine be resolved through peace, speaking to the faithful in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

“The news from Ukraine is very worrying,” Francis said. “I entrust all efforts for peace to the intercession of the Virgin Mary and to the consciences of responsible politicians.”