USA: Mother sentenced to 16 months in prison after son was murdered by boyfriend

Rebecca Hogue, 29, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after her boyfriend Christopher Trent murdered her two-year-old son Jeremiah Ryder Johnson. The jury found that her mother “failed to protect the child.” The trial took place in November 2021, in the state of Oklahoma, in the United States. The information is from UOL.

The jury recommended that Rebecca be sentenced to life in prison, but Judge Michael Tupper set the sentence at 16 months.

“You are not a monster. You have value,” the judge told Rebecca.

the case

Rebecca left Ryder in the care of her boyfriend in January 2020 and went on a 12-hour workday at a bar. When she returned home, the boy was unconscious and the boyfriend had disappeared.

She called the rescuers who took the boy to a hospital in the region, but he couldn’t resist and died.

According to the coroner’s report, Ryder died as a result of “trauma caused by a blunt object.”

Four days after the boy’s death, Christopher’s body was found in the Wichita Mountains. It is suspected that he committed suicide.

Also found was a confession carved into a tree in which he stated that “Rebecca is innocent”.

However, US law holds parents to blame when their children are abused or murdered. In law, they have a duty to protect children from their abusers.

In her testimony, Rebecca stated that, days before the death, she had noticed some minor injuries on her son’s body. But she didn’t think they were caused by her boyfriend.

However, this line was refuted by prosecutors when they say that Rebecca went through Christopher’s phone looking for anything that could indicate possible abuse on his part.

Following the sentencing, attorney Andrew Casey, who represents Rebecca, said the family is “heartbroken that this case has come this far and we are sincerely frustrated that this allegation has come to court. But we are grateful to have Rebecca back soon.”

