Users are being tracked when accessing YouTube and TikTok

The marketing company URL Genius released a study that deals with monitoring data on the internet. According to the information, YouTube and TikTok are the networks/applications that collect the most personal data from users. In this case, these two platforms were evaluated against several other social networks, including the giants of the sector, such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, for example.

YouTube and TikTok are champions in collecting user data and information

When data collectors were analyzed, in the case of YouTube, Google itself receives most of the information. By the way, for those who don’t know, Google is responsible for YouTube.

Meanwhile, TikTok gives the information to third-party companies. This information has many people worried. After all, there are companies and people who are receiving the data that has been provided by each user within TikTok. Yes, which is no longer worrying about YouTube, for example. Google is also a company after all.

14 different trackers were found

The study found 14 different trackers in each of the networks analyzed. On YouTube, 10 were from Google itself and another 4 were from companies managed by third parties. On TikTok, only 1 was from the platform itself, while all the remaining 13 were from other people/companies.

Data trackers monitor all the time

In fact, the information that scared the internet the most is that some of these data trackers remain active even after the applications are closed. That is, they can continue to collect your data even outside the apps.

It is worth noting that even if other social networks have fewer trackers, this does not imply more security or privacy. After all, Facebook has only 1 tracker, but user data has already been leaked several times.

The fact is that your data is spread in several places, all over the world and the authorities still don’t know how they are going to deal with it.