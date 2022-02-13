Usiminas CEO points out challenges in 2022 with expected GDP of 0.3%

After a year in which steel sales had their highest volume since 2013, Usiminas (USIM5) is already starting to project a more challenging 2022, due to lower economic growth, around 0.3%, according to the latest GDP projection of the Focus Bulletin.

“Last year, growth was 23% (of steel sales volume). This year, it will be at the level of 1.5%, 2%, 2.3%. The (number of) 23% was exceptional, for a GDP scenario of 4.5%,” said Usiminas CEO Sergio Leite, in an exclusive interview with InfoMoney.

Not by chance, in 2021 the steel company recorded a record net income of R$10.1 billion, a growth of 679% compared to 2020. In addition, in 2021, net revenue was R$33.7 billion, 109 .7% higher than 2020, representing a historic record for Usiminas in all business units.

But as the growth in steel consumption directly follows the growth of GDP, forecasts are different for 2022. After a year marked by strong domestic demand, for this year the Instituto Aço Brasil already points to a growth of 2.2% in production national sales and 2.5% in domestic sales.

If last year, steel sales reached 4.8 million tons, up 30%, for this year the steel sales volume forecast by the company’s steel unit in 2022 is much more modest: between 1.1 and 1, 2 million tons, according to a material fact released this Friday.

Still in the steel industry, Leite confirmed the shutdown of blast furnace 3, at the Ipatinga (MG) plant, for April 23, 2023. “It is a 110-day renovation”, he says. The cost of the project is R$ 2.08 billion.

Usiminas’ 2022 Capex is BRL 2.05 billion, an increase of almost 40% compared to 2021. Of this total, BRL 650 million will be allocated to the renovation of blast furnace 3.

Usiminas Mining (USIM5)

The Usiminas executive also highlighted that he sees improvement in margins in the sale of iron ore at the beginning of the year, although the price of freight remains high; but with a forecast of relief, since they are in decline.

“We must remember that last year the ore reached US$ 220 and then came to US$ 94/t. Then, it started to rise, reached levels of US$ 100, US$ 120, and now it is close to US$ 140, US$ 150/t. This, then, will benefit”, evaluates Sergio Leite.

“On the other hand, quality discounts (on iron ore) are also decreasing, which improves the margin,” he added.

At Mineração Usiminas (MUSA), 2021 ended with a record production volume for the unit of 9.1 million tons of iron ore.

“Our reserves (for the Friables Project) meet our rhythm, which is practically at full load, until the end of the decade”, he informed.

Capacity installed

The Friables Project increased the installed iron processing capacity from 8 million tons per year to 12 million tons per year. There is another project at MUSA, called Compactos, which further increases the iron processing capacity at the plant, reaching 29 million tons per year.

Sergio Leite stated that the Compactos Project will be more useful at the end of the decade, with the beneficiation process of the (iron ore) reserve around 1928, 1929.

The material fact published this Friday (11) by the company informs that the volume of iron ore sales by the mining unit for 2022 will be between 8.5 and 9 million tons.

“We will continue working with the level of 9 million tons”, highlights the CEO of Usiminas, the same rate achieved in 2021, he added.

End of the tailings dam cycle

In last year’s Capex, of R$ 1.5 billion, part of the resource was allocated to the project dry stackingrecently opened, with the implementation of the filtered tailings disposal system, allowing the company to end the cycle of use of the dams for the disposal of tailings generated in the iron ore beneficiation process.

“The meaning of dry stacking is what puts MUSA in the state of the art of iron mining. We will simply no longer use dams. We had three dams. This is a very big value addition,” he said.

“With the accidents that occurred, the topic became delicate. It was our step towards the sustainability of the business”, he added.

