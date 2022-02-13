Vaccination against Covid: 152.4 million people are fully immunized; 5.5 million children took the 1st dose | vaccines

The data from the consortium of press vehicles this Friday (11) show that 152,496,015 people are fully immunized. This number represents 70.98% of the country’s total population. The booster dose was given in 55,900,148 people, which corresponds to 26.02% of the population.

The population 5 years of age and older (i.e., the vaccinable population) that is partially immunized is 84.50% and the population aged 5 years and over who is fully immunized is 76.19%. The booster dose was given in 34.55% of the population aged 18 years and over, the age group that can currently receive booster vaccinations.

20 states and the Federal District released vaccination figures for children between 5 and 11 years old. Only Amapá has not released data on doses applied to children so far. in total, 5,580,066 doses were given to children, who are partially immunized. This number represents 27.22% of the population in this age group who took the first dose.

The states with the highest percentages of vaccinated (2nd dose + single dose) are SP (79.87%), PI (77.56%), MG (74.23%), PR (73.25%) and RS (73 .08%).

Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 152,496,015 (70.98% of the total population and 76.19% of the vaccinable population*)

152,496,015 (70.98% of the total population and 76.19% of the vaccinable population*) Total people who received the booster dose: 55,900,148 (26.02% of the total population and 34.55% of the vaccineable population**)

55,900,148 (26.02% of the total population and 34.55% of the vaccineable population**) Total people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the required doses): 169,128,166 (78.73% of the total population and 84.50% of the vaccinable population*)

*population aged 5 years and over

**population aged 18 and over

169,128,166 (78.73% of the total population and 84.50% of the vaccinable population*) *population aged 5 years and over **population aged 18 and over Total number of children aged 5 to 11 who took their first dose: 5,580,066

5,580,066 Total doses applied: 377,524,329 (89.16% of doses distributed to the states)

377,524,329 (89.16% of doses distributed to the states) 20 states and the DF released new data: SE, AL, PB, PI, ES, RS, MT, GO, AC, RN, SC, SP, AM, RJ, BA, MS, MA, PE, PA, RO, DF

SE, AL, PB, PI, ES, RS, MT, GO, AC, RN, SC, SP, AM, RJ, BA, MS, MA, PE, PA, RO, DF 6 states did not release new data: AP, CE, MG, PR, RR, TO

The survey is the result of a partnership of the consortium of press vehicles, formed by g1“O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21.

Total children between 5 and 11 years old vaccinated:

1 of 2 Child vaccination this Saturday (12) — Photo: Arte/g1 Child vaccination this Saturday (12) — Photo: Arte/g1

Total vaccinated, according to the governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

2 of 2 Vaccination against Covid-19 this Saturday (12) — Photo: Arte/g1 Vaccination against Covid-19 this Saturday (12) — Photo: Arte/g1