Vasco x Botafogo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | carioca championship

The sixth round of the Campeonato Carioca brings the classic between Vasco and Botafogo. In a direct fight for the top of the table of the Guanabara Cup, the rivals face each other this Sunday, at 20 pm (Brasilia), at Castelão, in São Luís, in Maranhão.

This will be the first big test for Vasco de Zé Ricardo, who has only faced lesser clubs so far in the state. The four victories in five games put the team in the isolated lead, with 13 points – one more than the vice-leader Botafogo, who has 12. Nenê, top scorer in the championship, with four goals, is having a great time.

Driven by the hope of a new moment with the arrival of John Textor, Botafogo will have, against Vasco, the second most even match of the season. The alvinegros seek the leadership of the Guanabara Cup and, for that, they will need to recover from the defeat to Fluminense in the last round.

Vasco – coach: Zé Ricardo

The only embezzlement in relation to the team that Zé had been climbing is Weverton, who received the third yellow card and will serve an automatic suspension. Léo Matos takes his place.

Possible lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Ulisses, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Matheus Barbosa, Juninho, Nenê, Bruno Nazário, Gabriel Pec and Raniel

Who is out: Vitinho (in transition phase), Yuri Lara (in the medical department) and Weverton (suspended).

hanging: Raniel, Ulisses, Juninho, Bruno Nazário, Thiago Rodrigues and Matheus Barbosa.

Botafogo – coach (interim): Lucio Flavio

The tendency is for Raí to be the big news in relation to the previous round. The midfielder should win the place of Matheus Nascimento, who is suspended. With that, the team has only one reference in the attack command, where Erison will start.

Probable Lineup: Kitten; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Hugo (Jonathan); Fabinho, Barreto and Raí; Luiz Fernando, Diego Goncalves and Erison.

embezzlement: Matheus Nascimento (suspended); Carlinhos (knee injury), Chay (transition), Ênio (left foot injury), Klaus (transition), Rafael (Achilles tendon surgery), Vinícius Lopes (left foot surgery) and Vitinho (right knee injury) .

hanging: Fabinho and Luiz Fernando