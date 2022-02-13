Vasco’s lineup: Léo Matos is the only new addition to the team for the classic against Botafogo | vasco

For Vasco’s first big test so far this season, Zé Ricardo must not invent. The coach will send to the field the same team that has been climbing in the last games, with the exception of the entry of Léo Matos in place of Weverton, who fulfills automatic suspension for having received three yellow cards.

With the schedule compromised because of the trip to São Luís, in Maranhão, Zé Ricardo was unable to perform the collective on the eve of the match, as usual. The Vasco delegation boarded at 3 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday and will arrive in the capital of Maranhão in the early evening.

1 of 2 Léo Matos in action at Vasco’s training at CT Moacyr Barbosa — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Léo Matos in action at Vasco’s training at CT Moacyr Barbosa — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Vasco’s likely lineup is: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Ulisses, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Matheus Barbosa, Juninho, Nenê, Bruno Nazário, Gabriel Pec and Raniel.

On Friday, Léo Matos was chosen by the press office to grant a press conference and said that Sunday’s classic is an opportunity to erase the 4-0 defeat to Botafogo in the Série B of last year’s Brasileirão.

– First classic of the year, we will be able to show Zé’s work. It’s being very good. A victory on Sunday will give us more consistency to follow this path – he said.

For this match, Vitinho, who has already started the transition to the field, and Yuri Lara, handed over to the medical department, are out. The pair did not even travel to São Luís.

Vasco and Botafogo face each other this Sunday, at 20:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio Castelão, for the sixth round of the Campeonato Carioca.

