Venice Carnival resumes after two years without a party; see photos | World

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Venice Carnival resumes after two years without a party; see photos | World 0 Views

Thousands of people enjoyed the start of annual Carnival celebrations in Venice, marking a slow return to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the previous two editions.

The Venice Carnival was interrupted in 2020 when the pandemic broke out in Italy. Then canceled the following year to try to contain infections.

  • PHOTOS: How was Carnival in Venice in 2019
  • In 2021, a group of revelers was silent in an empty square

Family dressed up for St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy. — Photo: Manuel Silvestri/REUTERS

Venice Carnival revelers take a picture beside the city’s canal. — Photo: Manuel Silvestri/REUTERS

The rate of new Covid infections and hospitalizations in Italy has been gradually decreasing in recent weeks and the government has ended the requirement that people wear masks outdoors under most circumstances.

About 50,000 people flocked to the city to take part in the celebration, according to local police. On Saturday (12), only a few people were seen wearing costumes and the weather was more subdued than usual.

Vendor pushes cart with typical Venetian carnival masks. — Photo: Manuel Silvestri/REUTERS

Revelers rest on a bench in Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy — Photo: Manuel Silvestri/REUTERS

The Carnival of Venice began centuries ago as a period of excess before the rigors of Lent, the 40 days of fasting that traditionally precede Easter. Traditional carnival attire often included a mask – not as protection against disease as in modern times, but so festival-goers could hide their identities and do as they pleased.

A couple takes a picture under an arch in Piazza San Marco in Venice — Photo: Manuel Silvestri/REUTERS

Videos to watch now:

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Gabriel Menino likes Chelsea world champion post and causes controversy

Cut from the list of entries for the Club World Cup, Gabriel Menino generated controversy …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved