Venice Carnival resumes after two years without a party; see photos | World

Thousands of people enjoyed the start of annual Carnival celebrations in Venice, marking a slow return to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the previous two editions.

The Venice Carnival was interrupted in 2020 when the pandemic broke out in Italy. Then canceled the following year to try to contain infections.

Family dressed up for St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival revelers take a picture beside the city's canal.

The rate of new Covid infections and hospitalizations in Italy has been gradually decreasing in recent weeks and the government has ended the requirement that people wear masks outdoors under most circumstances.

About 50,000 people flocked to the city to take part in the celebration, according to local police. On Saturday (12), only a few people were seen wearing costumes and the weather was more subdued than usual.

Vendor pushes cart with typical Venetian carnival masks.

Revelers rest on a bench in Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy

The Carnival of Venice began centuries ago as a period of excess before the rigors of Lent, the 40 days of fasting that traditionally precede Easter. Traditional carnival attire often included a mask – not as protection against disease as in modern times, but so festival-goers could hide their identities and do as they pleased.

A couple takes a photo under an arch in Piazza San Marco in Venice