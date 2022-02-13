Viçosa is released again, records 126 cases of Covid-19 and a new death

The Epidemiological Surveillance publishes the 580th Epidemiological Bulletin of Covid-19, this Thursday, 10, with data for the last 24 hours. 276 coronavirus detection tests were carried out, with 150 results being negative and 126 positive. One more death and 392 discharges were recorded.

An 85-year-old patient died of Covid-19 on February 9. The patient lived in Viçosa and was vaccinated with all three doses.

Now, Viçosa has 14,993 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 13,765 people having recovered from the disease. There are 1,080 active cases and 148 registered deaths.

The Epidemiological Surveillance also counts 23 cases under investigation, with 10 people awaiting PCR test results by the Health Department and another 13 are monitored. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 56,480 cases have already been ruled out.

HSJB (Hospital São João Batista) has 10 Covid CTI beds and occupancy is 80%. Three positive patients from Viçosa and five from other municipalities are hospitalized. Among the residents in Viçosa, two patients, aged 80 and 66 years, respectively, were vaccinated with two doses; one patient, 61 years old, vaccinated with three doses.

The HSJB has 20 adult clinical beds, with an occupancy rate of 45%. Two positive patients and one suspected of Viçosa are hospitalized, as well as six patients from other municipalities. Among the residents of Viçosa, two patients, aged 91 and 84 years, respectively, have already been vaccinated with two doses; and one patient, 85 years old, received only one dose of the vaccine.

The HSS (Hospital São Sebastião) has six pediatric clinical beds and occupancy is 33.33%. A positive patient from Viçosa and one from another municipality are hospitalized. The hospital has four obstetric beds. None of them are busy.

Anyone who has flu-like symptoms should contact (31) 3899-5294, from 7 am to 5 pm.

Source: Viçosa City Hall